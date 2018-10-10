Collective jaws continue to drop in the weather world as we learn more about Hurricane Michael that made landfall near Panama City Wednesday afternoon. Every update from Monday morning kept ramping up the speed and intensity and often surpassing forecasts.

As of landfall, one observations had the lowest pressure in the storm at 919mb. This measurement may seem strange to most people, but for hurricanes and meteorologists its a key way to understand strength. This makes Michael a stronger storm than Andrew and Katrina and number three on the all time list of landfall hurricanes.

This storm is the strongest to hit the Florida Gulf Coast in recorded history, and one of only a handful to hit in October. This timing of this storm is really poor since most people had less than 48 hours to prepare, it was midweek and many people have busy lives with school in session.

We will learn more in the coming days, but as of Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Michael is already one for the record books.

