Jaycee Dugard abducted 30 years ago on June 10

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — One of California’s most notorious kidnapping cases occurred 30 years ago Thursday.

On June 10, 1991, Jaycee Lee Dugard was abducted by Philip Garrido and his wife Nancy Garrido, as she walked to the bus stop in South Lake Tahoe. She was just 11 years old when she was imprisoned at the Garrido home.

For the next 18 years, Jaycee endured unspeakable horrors at the hands of the Garridos. During her captivity, she was raped repeatedly and even gave birth to two daughters – her first when she was 14 years old and her second when she was 17 years old – all while being kept in a ramshackle dungeon in the Garridos backyard in Antioch, Calif.

Jaycee’s nightmare came to an end in August 2009. In 2011, she published a book about her time in captivity titled “A stolen life.” Then, in 2016, Jaycee published another book about the joys and challenges that followed her kidnapping. That book was titled “Freedom: My Book of Firsts.”

