SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Social distancing can be pretty difficult to wrap your head around. This could only be the beginning. We’re committed to bring you facts not fear during the Coronavirus pandemic, so we talked to a therapist about how to cope in isolation.

Dr. Shelly Middleton is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist with The Davis Group. She said, "We can still connect with others thru phone calls, FaceTime and web chats. You should keep those connections to remind yourself that there's people out there. This helps so you won't feel so alone."



Re-framing, or changing your perspective on a situation, is key to get through it.

"We get to do this now,” Dr. Middleton emphasized. “If we must be at home for however long, I get to do this project I've been wanting to get done or I get to spend time with my kids. You can play board games or watch shows together. You can get to know one another. Oftentimes, we're so busy living our lives, we talk about how much time we aren't getting with one another."

It can be tough to see empty store shelves, misinformation online and people getting nervous around you. That's why de-stressing is important.

"You can still work out at home, you can still do your hobbies at home, you can still talk to people about different things," Dr. Middleton said. "So make that effort to fill your mind space with other things."



If you need more help, it’s available, Dr. Middleton said, adding that a lot of professional counselors offer sessions thru web chat so that you don’t have to leave home during a self-quarantine or shelter in place.

Dr. Middleton stresses that it’s more important than ever right now to pause and reflect while staying at home to keep yourself and those around you healthy.

