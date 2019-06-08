SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you needed an excuse to get your fix for a root beer float, today is National Root Beer Float Day.

Here are a few ways how you can get a root beer float for free:

Leatherby's Family Creamery is giving away free root beer floats with any purchase of an ice cream sundae.

A&W is giving out free root beer floats from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Stopping at Wienerschnitzel tonight? Get a free Root Beer Float with any purchase.

And although it isn't free like the offers above, Red Robin does serve bottomless beverages. One of those beverages, you guessed it, is the Root Beer Float. So, if it's not free, it might as well be bottomless!

