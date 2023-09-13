Hundreds of migrants dropped off at the trolley station in San Ysidro

Migrants from all different countries said they got court dates and are heading to different cities across the country.

SAN DIEGO — Large busloads of migrants were dropped off at the Iris Avenue Transit Center Wednesday morning as hundreds of people remain camped out at the US-Mexico Border.

CBS 8 was told anywhere from 300-400 migrants will be released at the transit center per day in an effort to alleviate overcrowded processing facilities.

Migrants we spoke to told us they spent two to three days in these facilities before they were given court dates and released.

CBS 8 spoke to people from India, China and Colombia. All were wearing wristbands and carrying paperwork. They were heading to Texas, Los Angeles and Sacramento.

It's unclear why there has been a recent surge of migrants coming to the border wall. Pedro Rios, Director of the American Friends Service Committee said some speculate smugglers have ramped up efforts to exploit migrants. He believes that is true.

CBS 8 reached out to US Customs and Border Protection for comment. Wednesday afternoon, CBP released the following statement:

CBP is working according to plan and as part of our standard processes to quickly decompress the areas along the Southwest border, and safely and efficiently screen and process migrants to place them in immigration enforcement proceedings consistent with our laws. Those who fail to use one of the many lawful pathways we have expanded will be presumed ineligible for asylum and, if they do not have a basis to remain, will be subject to prompt removal, a minimum five-year bar on admission, and potential criminal prosecution for unlawful reentry. We encourage migrants to ignore the lies of smugglers and use lawful, safe, and orderly pathways that have been expanded under the Biden Administration.



