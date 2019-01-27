Law enforcement officers and firefighters at the 45th Annual Pig Bowl Guns and Hoses charity football game honored the families of fallen officers before kickoff.

The charity football game raises money for local nonprofits and pays tribute to fallen officers.

The families of Kirk Griess, Mark Stasyuk, Trent Lindholdt, Tony Hinostroza, Ronil Singh, and Natalie Corona were given a football jersey at the game as a way to pay tribute for their loved ones making the ultimate sacrifice.

"It's my way of letting them know we're never going to forget them," said Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Bellamy. "We're never going to forget the sacrifice that they made, and they're going to continue to live on, and they're our heroes too."

RELATED: Davis City Council, community members discuss ways to honor fallen Officer Natalie Corona

Deputy Bellamy started his career with the Davis Police Department, just like 22-year-old Natalie Corona, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

"Today I'm wearing badge 224. That's Natalies badge number," Bellamy explained. "I'm playing for her."

Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. Get a daily e-mail with stories that inform, offer tips, and make you smile. Thank you for signing up for the Daily Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Natalie's father, Merced Corona, says it's that kind of support that's helped him and his family get through this devastating time.

"It just makes you go on," Corona said. "It's very tough sometimes, and it'd be very easy to just crawl in a corner or in bed and just not get up, but we're supported by a lot of people. I know they're praying for us, and I think prayers are what's gotten us through all this."

Corona told ABC10 how he imagines Natalie would have reacted to the outpouring of support from the community.

"I think she would be totally amazed, and she would think that she didn't even deserve it," Corona said. "I think she's in heaven looking down upon us, and I think she's got a lot of love for everybody that has shown love for us."

________________________________________________________________

ONE MORE FROM ABC10: Sacramento Police participate in day of service

Officers who just graduated from the academy spent the day removing graffiti, picking up trash and cleaning up an area on Florin Road in South Sacramento. The department says it was all part of an effort to create a clean and safe environment for the community.