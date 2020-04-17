TRUCKEE, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is releasing more details in how officers rescued a 14-year-old Idaho girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Thursday.

The Amber Alert was issued around 7 p.m. after the police department in Rupert, Idaho notified CHP that 14-year-old Nayeli Ford had been taken by Sergio Alcantar and Carmelo Galarza.

Rupert Police told CHP the men were driving a gray 2011 Chevy Malibu and that they believed they were on their way to California. According to Rupert Police, one of the men had a felony warrant out of Idaho for sexual assault of a 12-year-old. This led authorities to believe Ford was in danger of assault or even trafficking.

Investigators used cell phone data to track the suspects. That data showed them somewhere in the Truckee area. Then, just after midnight, a CHP officer located the Malibu at a rest area near Donner Summit. Authorities say Galarza was in the driver’s seat when he was arrested. Alcantar and Ford were nowhere to be found. But, again using cell phone data, officers believed he took the girl and was on foot, hiding in the area.

Following a fresh set of footprints in the snow, officers said they found both Alcantar and Ford about 200 yards away from the rest area, hiding behind a tree.

Galarza and Alcantar were both taken to the Nevada County Jail on kidnapping charges. Ford was taken by child protective services.

