Authorities are asking the public for help after illegal fireworks sparked a grass fire near the Mather Golf Course, Monday evening.

Arson investigators are looking for anyone with information regarding the person or persons responsible for sparking the fire, near Woodring Drive and Zinfandel Drive, around 6:45 p.m.

The fire burned about three acres of land, according to police. After getting the fire out, investigators determined fireworks were the cause. If you know anything about this crime, you are asked to call the Metro Fire arson tip line at 916-859-4589.

