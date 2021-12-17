The Poway Fire Department arrived on scene and extinguished the fire. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A person was found dead Friday in a house fire near Espola Road in Poway.

The unidentified person was found in a home "fully engulfed in flames" at 14840 Crocker Road at 2:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department. During an attempt to contact any occupants of the home by breaking windows, one deputy noticed a body lying in a bedroom. The victim made no response to the deputies attempts to make contact, the department reported.

"Dialogue was attempted with the victim, but the deputy received no response," Sgt. Greg Hampton said in a release. "Seconds later, the victim's body was overcome by flames."

