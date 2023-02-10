Bigger than the bottle | Atlanta 'water boys' turn street hustle into company

These three Atlanta "water boys" turn a childhood hustle into a business.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — From the roadside hustle to the viral moments online - Atlanta "water boys" are notorious, but for three young entrepreneurs, their passion turned to profit, and now they've started their own brand.

But their story — part of what's happening with Atlanta's youth in water sales — is much bigger than the bottle. What started as an after-school activity for Amir, Serg and Mekhi has transformed into "Water Boyz 'N the Hood," a water bottle company with its own merchandise.

"You either got it, or you don't," Amir, co-owner of Water Boyz 'N the Hood, said. "It can't be on you. It's gotta be in you."

It's been around nine years since Amir sold his first water bottle. He was about 7 or 8 years old and remembers simply telling his friends one day, "We should go sell water."

That's when Serg and Mekhi joined in, selling water every day after school.

"My first day when I made my first sale, I was happy," Serg said. "I just went back every day...I have been addicted to it."

Serg said the return for a $4-5 case of water could be anywhere between $200-300. During the COVID-19 pandemic, their hustle caught the attention of a filmmaker, who looked to document their journey.

"The bottle is way bigger than just part of their hustle, a water boy's story is bigger than just a bottle," Greg Williams, a filmmaker and former water boy said.

"Water is a life resource; everybody needs water to live," he added.

He noted that many boys and young men who decide to sell water are looking to support their families through an avenue that wouldn't get them into trouble.

"It did make me feel good," Serg said. "I can buy my mom on my brother something. I could buy my family something, and it won't hurt me."

Through this, the young men have learned much more about what it takes to start a business, starting with a mission to fight for - supporting their families.

"I can better my family life and make sure that my little sister and my little brother would not have to do what I had to do," Amir said.

And that's how the brand was born the hustle turned business sells hoodies, hats, T-shirts and water-branded bottles.

Now, the team needs more education and mentorship to continue building their brand. The three have started visiting water plants to learn more about water distribution and making their own clothes for the brand.