Newly released files show investigators found no officers should have fired in Breonna Taylor raid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A recently released report from the Louisville Metro Police Department's (LMPD) Public Standards Unit (PSU) said no officers should have fired their weapons in the raid that resulted in Breonna Taylor's death.

After the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled that investigative files are no longer exempt from Open Records law once a public agency takes final action on employee complaints, the Louisville Metro Government amended its process to release investigative files in cases of employee misconduct, like the PSU's investigation into the Breonna Taylor shooting.

In one of the files obtained by WHAS11, Sergeant Andrew Meyer concluded that not a single officer executing the raid at Taylor's home should have fired their weapon while executing the raid in March 2020.

Meyer said deadly force should only have been used against the person who presented a deadly threat, but "the wrong person was shot and killed."

While both Meyer and his lieutenant recommended that Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly be found in violation of LMPD's use of forces policy, he was not. Instead, Detectives Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison were found in violation of department policies.

A memo from former interim LMPD Chief Yvette Gentry said the findings were not sustained, and she did not recommend Mattingly for any disciplinary action.

Gentry said Mattingly identified Kenneth Walker as having a gun in his hand, posing "an immediate threat of death or serious injury to an officer."

"Sergeant Mattingly’s actions therefore need to be examined through the lens of what he reasonably believed at the time he discharged his weapon at an identified threat, at the end of a dimly lit hallway, after being shot himself," the memo says.

Mattingly recently told the department he would retire effective June 1. WHAS11 has reached out to his attorney who declined to comment.

WHAS11 is continuing to look into the newly released investigation files and will update this story with more information.

