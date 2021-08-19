Family of 3 found dead in remote California hiking area

Search teams found the bodies of all three — identified as John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter Miju, and their dog.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif — Authorities say a Northern California family of three that had been reported missing was found dead Tuesday along with the family’s dog on a hiking trail in a remote area of the Sierra National Forest.

Search teams located the family’s vehicle near a gate to the Sierra National Forest and then found the bodies of all three — identified as John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Miju — and their dog near an area known as Devil’s Gulch in the Southfork of the Merced River, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office said.

A family friend had reported them missing Monday evening. There was no clear cause of death.

The sheriff’s office and California Department of Justice are investigating the deaths.

Read more on Associated Press HERE.