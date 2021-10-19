San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan said that Larry will have no bail and that he will appear in court on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 1:30 p.m.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The Chula Vista Police Department has confirmed the arrest of Larry Millete for the murder of his wife Maya Millete.

A large police presence was at the home of Larry Millete in Chula Vista early Tuesday afternoon.

"I received a courtesy call from the Deputy District Attorney alerting me to the arrest of Larry. He is going to be charged with murder," said Bonita Martinez, attorney for Larry Millete. "This is a surprise to me since they have no proof Maya is dead and I believe she is still alive."

The CVPD held a press conference Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. and discussed the details of the investigation.

At Tuesday's press conference, San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan unequivocally accused the suspect of killing his wife but acknowledged that "there's going to be questions" about his arrest and prosecution due to the fact that the victim's body is still missing.

"California law...similar to across the nation, is very clear...that we can file murder charges despite not having a body," said Stephen. "In fact, the law is so crystal-clear that we cannot let someone murder someone and gain a benefit by hiding the body in a way that we can't recover it."

Larry was taken into custody late Tuesday morning at the home he shared with May "Maya" Millete, who was reported missing Jan. 10, three days after the last known sighting of her.

May Millete's sister reported her missing Jan. 9, two days after the last known sighting of her. Her family insisted that her absence was highly suspicious, telling news crews she would never leave her three children, ages 4, 9 and 11, or voluntarily miss her eldest daughter's birthday, which was days after the woman's disappearance.

Police searched the couple's Paseo Los Gatos house that month and two more times in May and July, and have executed nearly six dozen other warrants allowing them to seek evidence in various residences and vehicles, and from cellular and electronic devices, financial records, social media accounts and other online data, according to Lt. Dan Peak, a spokesman for the Chula Vista Police Department.

Authorities also served her husband with a gun-violence restraining order.

Larry is being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 1:30 p.m.