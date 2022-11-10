Nevada County searching for 16-year-old last seen in robe and pajama pants

The county sheriff's Search & Rescue team is searching throughout Thursday night for 16-year-old Trinity, who is 5'9" with red hair last seen in a robe and pajamas.

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif — Nevada County Sheriff's officials say a 16-year-old named Trinity is missing, and was last seen at 10 p.m. walking away from a residence in the 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road in Nevada City.

Deputies describe her as 5 feet 9 inches tall with red hair, and say she was wearing a maroon-colored robe and pajama bottoms.

County Sheriff's Search & Rescue volunteers and other partnering agencies are on the scene and continue searching for Trinity.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Trinity, Nevada County Sheriff's deputies ask that you call their dispatch center at 530-265-7880.