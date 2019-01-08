Psychiatrist shortage is a national crisis as need for mental health care grows

Kimberly Berry and her two daughters

“My oldest daughter has bipolar disorder and she has various different anxiety disorders - generalized anxiety, phobia-specific anxiety and she has social anxiety,” said Kimberly Berry.

“My youngest daughter has been diagnosed with ADHD, DMDD-- which is a mood disorder and it’s on the spectrum. A lot of people don’t know mood disorders are on the spectrum. And then she also has separation and general anxiety disorder.”

Berry learned to be a fierce advocate - because she had to.

“If you don’t, you will get trampled on and the system will eat you up,” she said. “It just requires a high level of resiliency and that’s not easy to build.

"When you’re holding your child in your arms that’s begging for death and wants to die. Or you’re standing in an emergency room, standing over your child who just overdosed and thinking, 'My God ... I can’t lose you.'”

She and her girls have walked through the darkest of times together. As a mother of two daughters battling mental illness, she says she’s felt a great deal of despair. Many times she’s been fed up, and has wanted to give up.

“Because you’re stuck. And I think that’s the hard part, is that you are powerless. And you see that your children are sick and there’s nothing you can do about it, nor can you get them the help that they need.”

Millions of Americans are fighting that same uphill battle. They spend countless agonizing days searching and waiting for psychiatric care.

“When my oldest daughter went into psychiatric crisis it took us four months, I think, to get our initial intake after we were released from a hospital,” Berry said.

She was told they were lucky. Many people in Oregon and Southwest Washington wait much longer.

Unfortunately, Berry said, sometimes the psychiatric care that finally becomes available isn't the best possible care.

“It’s a waiting game. And what you’re trying to do then is just triage the symptoms of the person that you love or within yourself. You’re just trying to get through every moment.”

When someone is in crisis, every moment matters.

“The studies show us that every moment that goes by that we don’t have the earliest point of intervention, it can take so much longer then to recover and stabilize,” Berry said. “When you can’t get access to the people that can help you, it’s so defeating and it’s so isolating and frustrating.

It's much more challenging to access care in our country's behavioral health model than it is our medical model, Berry says, because the two are viewed separately.

"We don't treat things from the neck up the same way we do from the neck down," she added.

Berry said therapy through a psychologist or other behavioral health specialist is ineffective if someone with mental illness isn’t stabilized.

There's another waiting period people suffering with mental illness confront: Prescriptions for psychiatric medications are hit-and-miss because there’s no definitive way of knowing what will work for each patient. In the meantime, most of those medications carry side effects.

