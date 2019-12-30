Updated at 11:55 a.m. Monday with comments from Jack Wilson.

It was a position Jack Wilson said he hoped no one would ever have to be in.

Wilson was one of the congregants who shot and killed a man Sunday after the man opened fire in a church near Fort Worth, Texas.

"Evil exists and I had to take out an active shooter in church," he wrote on Facebook. Wilson is running for Hood County Precinct 3 Commissioner.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, shot two people before he was killed in the Sunday morning attack at the West Freeway Church of Christ, said White Settlement police Chief J.P. Bevering.

Both of those congregants later died, according to authorities.

Within six seconds of the gunman displaying his weapon, the shooting was over. Armed congregants rushed to surround the gunman, who had fallen to the floor.

Wilson said he and other church security were watching the gunman before the shooting because he came into the sanctuary wearing "a fake beard and a fake wig." He was also wearing a long coat.

"I don't consider myself a hero at all. I did what I was trained to do," Wilson said of his actions.

He described the moments when the gunman stood up and shot Tony Wallace and Richard White.

"He shot Richard, because Richard and I were both drawing our weapons at the same time," Wilson said. "Then he shot Richard and then he shot Tony Wallace."

Wilson said he couldn't shoot back right away because people were starting to stand up.

"About a second later, had a clear shot, then I took the shot," Wilson said.

RELATED: 2 church members, gunman killed in White Settlement church shooting

On Facebook, he wrote, "I’m thankful to GOD that I have been blessed with the ability and desire to serve him in the role of head of security at the church."

Many have called him a hero, including government leaders. Wilson's Facebook post had hundreds of comments and thousands of shares by Monday morning.

Wilson commented, "SIG P229-357 SIG," indicating the type of gun he used Sunday.

That appears to be shorthand for a Sig Sauer pistol, which the company describes as being "trusted by law enforcement professionals for decades."

Jack Wilson County Commissioner for Precinct 3 Campaign

RELATED: Texas law allowing people to carry guns in church went into effect Sept. 1

In early December, Wilson posted an introduction to himself and his campaign on the page, saying he has worked with law enforcement.

He is running for a Hood County Commissioner seat in the county's 2020 election.

In his description, he said he had served as a Hood County Reserve Deputy Sheriff from 1980 to 1986 and is currently a Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Instructor and a Concealed Handgun License/License to Carry Instructor.

One of his campaign tenets is to "ensure the public safety and peaceful resolution of conflicts through the justice system and other public processes" in Hood County.

Married for 51 years, he said he has lived and raised his family in Granbury and Hood County for the past 42 years.

His apparent campaign slogan, created weeks before the shooting took place, was eerily related to Sunday's events.

"Make sure your vote is on target."

In his post thanking the community for its support during this difficult time, Wilson said he would not allow evil to win.

"Evil does exist in this world and I and other members are not going to allow evil to succeed," he wrote.

He also asked his followers to pray for the church's members and their families, and thanked those who had already shared their prayers and condolences with him.

"I am very sad in the loss of two dear friends and brothers in CHRIST."

More on WFAA: