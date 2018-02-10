KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Democrat Jason Kander announced he’s dropping out of Kansas City’s mayoral race.

In a letter, Kander said he’s been battling post-traumatic stress disorder. He served in Afghanistan 11 years ago as an army intelligence officer.

“Having made the decision not to run for mayor, my next question was whether I would be public about the reason why. I decided to be public for two reasons: First, I think being honest will help me through this. And second, I hope it helps veterans and everyone else across the country working through mental health issues realize that you don’t have to try to solve it on your own. Most people probably didn’t see me as someone that could be depressed and have had PTSD symptoms for over decade, but I am and I have. If you’re struggling with something similar, it’s OK. That doesn’t make you less of a person.”

To read the full letter, click here.

In 2016, Kander ran for U.S. Senate against Roy Blunt.

