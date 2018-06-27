For Juan Alvarez of Sacramento, spending a hot summer afternoon at the river with his son is what freedom and hope feel like.

"I'm from a small town in Mexico on the coast," said Alvarez. "It's called Cuajinicuilapa."

Alvarez was only 10-years-old when he left.

"I still remember my mom and saying our goodbyes," said Alvarez.

Alvarez's father had passed away from cancer when he was 5-years-old. His mother was struggling to raise him and his younger brother. Alvarez said he had no choice but to risk crossing the border, hoping to support his family from California.

"If I stayed there, I'd probably be dead by now," said Alvarez. "There isn't much hope. There isn't much future."

Alvarez spent five consecutive days and nights, walking through the Sonora Desert. He was with a group of 20 strangers. Two of the men didn't survive the journey: One was shot by a group of burglars, the other one fainted and fell off a cliff.

"They shot him in front of us," said Alvarez. "[The other man], you could hear the crack of his bones and we couldn't do anything. We kept walking."

Even once he made it to California, the journey was difficult. But Alvarez has now achieved what many would consider the 'American Dream.' Alvarez has a successful catering business and a beautiful family. He is just waiting to become an official citizen.

But that 'American Dream' comes with a tough sacrifice. Alvarez hasn't seen his mother since he left Mexico. Eighteen years have passed and she is now older and sick.

"At this point, it's where you accept the reality: I'm probably never gonna see my mom again," said Alvarez. "I've done everything I can in the best way possible."

Continue the conversation with Frances on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV