Police said they "can't completely confirm the cause of death at this point," but if evidence reveals anything criminal, they will pursue charges.

KENT, Wash. — A 9-year-old boy from Kent died after ingesting drugs, including fentanyl, on Wednesday.

The King County medical examiner determined the cause of death was acute drug intoxication, including fentanyl. The medical examiner declared the manner of death was an accident, but Kent police say they "can't completely confirm the cause of death at this point."

According to the Kent Police Department, the boy was found in a Tukwila home unconscious when first responders arrived. They performed live-saving measures, but he died at the scene.

Police say if evidence reveals anything criminal, they will pursue charges.

According to Families Against Fentanyl, fentanyl deaths among children are rising faster than any other age group. Fentanyl fatalities among children aged 14 and under are rising faster than any other age group, and more than tripled in just two years.

According to the Washington State Department of Health, since 2019, the annual number of opioid drug overdose deaths has nearly doubled, from 827 deaths in 2019 to 1,619 in 2021.

