Landscaping business owner weighs in on Sacramento blower ban

Vice Mayor Jeff Harris said the ban is not about being punitive.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Sacramento City Council voted unanimously this week to a leaf blower ban on days when the air quality index (AQI) is above 101.

Alex Gomez, owner of Lush Landscaping and Irrigation, said the blower is integral to his line of work.

“The blower is one of the most important tools for landscape maintenance,” Gomez explained. “It helps get the job done quickly and nothing can really provide the type of clean that a blower can provide.”

He said he was worried when he first heard about the ban but felt better when he realized it would only apply to about 34 days a year.

“I have asthma, so I can understand. It’s kind of reasonable,” Gomez admitted. “But you know, 34 days of the year where you can’t blow, and if that’s part of your livelihood, it’s going to affect you because you add that to how many days it rains and you can’t work.”

He said it ultimately means less money.

“So I guess we’re just going to have to educate the customers and write it in the contract somewhere,” Gomez said.

Councilmember and Vice Mayor Jeff Harris proposed the ordinance.

“It’s a change and people don’t like being told what they can and cannot do,” Harris said. “But we’ve got a piece of equipment here that affects the public's health adversely, and this is a fair ordinance to address it.”

Harris said it’s important to get out in front of the problem.

“As we move into climate change, and if the new norm is going to be big wildfires every year, we’ve got to protect the public health,” explained Harris.

He said it’s not about being punitive.

“We’re not interested when it’s hovering right around 101 [degrees],” Harris said. “There will be a couple days where it’s 95 and during the day it goes to 105. On those ambiguous days, we’re not going to enforce.”

He said the focus is not going to be on enforcement, but rather, education.

Alex Gomez says a lot of people are going to have to shift their expectations.