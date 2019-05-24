BARRON, Wis. — The Wisconsin man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping Jayme Closs and killing her parents will be sentenced today.

Jake Patterson is due in court in Barron County at 1:30 p.m., and the hearing is set to last several hours.

It's been almost two months since Patterson was last in court. In March, he pleaded guilty to kidnapping and murder.

At that hearing, the judge read sentencing information that included two life sentences for murder, one for each of Jayme's parents, James and Denise Closs.

He also read information on a 40-year sentence for kidnapping Jayme from her home.

Jayme escaped from Patterson in January, after being held for nearly three months.

Today in court, the Closs family will have the chance to give final victim impact statements.