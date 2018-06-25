West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - President Donald Trump is in South Carolina Monday night, appearing at a rally supporting incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster's reelection bid.

Trump is set to speak inside the gymnasium at Airport High School in West Columbia. The event has been delayed, however, by severe storms in the area. WLTX will stream his remarks in their entirety here on WLTX's app and website, and will cover the remarks on our TV broadcast as well.

People stood outside for hours for the chance to get inside the gym, located about a 1.4 miles from Columbia Metropolitan Airport, where Trump was set to arrive. The first few got threw around 8 a.m. By noon, a line stretch down one side of the building.

The heat index reached triple digits at one point, but that didn't seem to wilt the enthusiasm of the supporters, who said they couldn't wait to see President Trump's first visit to the central part of South Carolina since his election.

As for the purpose of his visit--the race to be the Republican nominee for governor--that involves a venerable lawmaker squaring off against a newcomer.

McMaster is in a runoff Tuesday with John Warren. Both beat out three other contenders to get to Tuesday's primary runoff. McMaster is a longtime figure in South Carolina politics, previously serving as State Republican Party Chairman, state attorney general, and lieutenant governor.

Warren, an Upstate businessman and Marine, is seeking for office for the first time. Just a few months ago, few people statewide had heard his name. But an aggressive and well-funded ad campaign allowed him to jump past other Republican rivals including Catherine Templeton, who'd held cabinet level positions in the state, and current Lt. Governor Kevin Bryant.

VIDEO: John Warren Explains Why He's Running for governor

In the primary held earlier this month, McMaster got 42 percent of the vote, while Warren received 28 percent. Both Bryant and Templeton endorsed Warren after they were defeated in the primary.

Trump's visit is in many ways a thank you from the President to McMaster. In early February of 2016, McMaster, then the lieutenant governor, was the first statewide politician to throw his support behind Trump's presidential bid. The governor at the time, Nikki Haley, had supported Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, as did U.S. Sen. Tim Scott.

At the time of McMaster's endorsement, some political insiders thought the move risky, but when Trump easily carried the state's presidential primary later that month, it gave McMaster an inside track into the support from the man who who would go on to win the White House. Since then, Trump has rewarded McMaster for that support, inviting him to a dinner at the White House, and lending his name to campaign commercials and using his powerful Twitter account platform to urge people to vote for McMaster.

© 2018 WLTX