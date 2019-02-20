SACRAMENTO, Calif. — State leaders are pushing to close the gap for African American students, especially those living in low-income neighborhoods.

On Wednesday, State Superintendent Tony Thurmond is hosting an in Sacramento that will focus on strategies and practices to help close the achievement gap for African American students.

Thurmond will be joined by education experts from across the state who will share successful methods and solutions that have helped in closing the gap for African Americans and other students of color. The event is the first in a series of forums that will highlight ways to improve educational outcomes for all students in California public schools.

Investing in the youth was a key issue highlighted by Mayor Darrell Steinberg during his State of the City address. The push is so big, state leaders are also joining the efforts to share and find successful methods and solutions. They recognize the importance to highlight the issue and the key role non-profit organizations in low-income neighborhoods play.

One of those organizations is The Roberts Family Development Center, which is considered a Sacramento staple. The organization, located at 766 Darina Ave in North Sacramento, has been around for several years and helps more than 800 students in the Sacramento area, who are mostly African American students.

Co-founders Tina and Derrell Roberts are considered community heroes for their work in and around the community. Their "Better Than Average" after school program provides academic assistance, enrichment and recreation for students.

The goal of the program is to make sure students have all the resources to succeed. “It is so important that we invest in our future, it sounds like a cliché, but it's a real investment and I believe that the more we invest In them, the better our city is,” co-founder Tina Roberts said.

A key issue to tackle, according to Roberts, is summer learning loss. Summer break can be very detrimental in a student’s academic achievement. The program tackles the problem with a broad range of integrated activities.

“The model focuses on the importance of literacy, adult involvement, social skills, and service in the overall development of children,” Roberts added.

In regards to the state superintendent’s forums, Roberts and her staff agree parents must attend and become involved.

“These forums provide vital information for parents and is where the change starts,” she said.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Place East End Complex Auditorium at 1500 Capitol Avenue, Sacramento, California 95814).