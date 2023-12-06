The family's car was found overturned in the water. Guardrails are sparse in the area and some locals are asking why.

Example video title will go here for this video

RIGGINS, Idaho — The Idaho County Coroner's Office released Sunday a fisherman found a Spokane family's car upside down in the Salmon River just north of Riggins and all occupants were found dead inside.

The family was last seen at the top of the White Bird grade, the Idaho County Coroner said in a press release. When they were overdue for their destination, they were reported missing on June 10.

Everyone in the car -- Calvin "CJ" Miller, 36, Dakota Miller, 17, Jack Miller, 10 and Delilah Miller, 8 -- succumbed from their injuries.

Following the accident, people in the town are asking questions about the safety of the highway.

KTVB's Andrew Baertlein went up to Riggins the day after the accident and found that many of the residents said that they feel the road is unsafe. Local resident Michael Reinhardt said Riggins is a great town, and great for fishing. He also said it's not an easy town to drive to.

"It can be quite taxing. Especially on your eyes. Fall asleep, you'll go right off the canyon," Reinhardt said.

Shelly Whitson also said she gets nervous, even being a passenger on the highway.

"I always dread driving along the river because of the guard rail situation. Or lack of," Whitson said. "It just seems really random where they are places."

The Idaho Transportation Department also gave a statement to KTVB.

"We are deeply saddened by these tragic deaths. Guardrails are an important safety barrier and are widely used throughout the state," the Office of Communication Manager John Tomlinson stated. "There are hundreds and hundreds of miles of Idaho highway that cut through narrow canyons with mountains on one side and a river on the other side that don’t have guardrails. ITD takes many factors into consideration when deciding where to install guardrails, including crash history, speeds, geography and road design standards. In the last five years, there were six total crashes on this specific stretch of US-95, with two suspected minor injuries and zero fatalities."

KTVB contacted Idaho County Coroner, Cody Funke, who said that no other information is being released at this time and that next of kin had been notified.

"Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the Idaho State Police, the Riggins Ambulance and Dive Team, and the Idaho Transportation Department responded to assist. It was confirmed this was the missing family and their vehicle," Funke stated. "Our hearts are broken for this family and our thoughts and prayers are with them at this time."

KTVB contacted Idaho County Coroner, Cody Funke, who said that no other information is being released at this time and that next of kin had been notified.

Watch more Local News: