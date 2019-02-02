FOLSOM, Calif. — Don’t call it “trash.” Here at the Folsom Goodwill, the saying goes - one person’s donation is another person’s treasure.

But in the age of ‘Tidying Up with Marie Kondo,’ the popular, new Netflix show that encourages getting rid of unnecessary items in your home, the phrase might be re-worked: What doesn’t spark joy for one person, might spark joy for somebody else.

‘Tidying Up’ is causing people to purge their homes of items that, as host Marie Kondo says, do not “spark joy."

That means local thrift stores are reaping the benefits.

ABC10 visited the Folsom Goodwill, at 390 Plaza Drive. Managers there say an average day during the year might see as many as 120 people stop by with donations. This month, however, with people taking Kondo’s message to heart, the Folsom Goodwill is seeing as many as 200 donors per day.

