1 adult, 2 minors arrested after allegedly robbing Vacaville 7-Eleven

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville police were called to a 7-Eleven after reports of a group of teenagers robbing the store Tuesday evening.

The store was robbed just after 6 p.m. and one of the teenagers allegedly shot a gun multiple times during the robbery, according to the Vacaville Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers began their investigation by looking through surveillance and interviewing witnesses. Some time later, officials were told about a 17-year-old checking himself into a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers arrived to the hospital where they were able to link the robbery to the three at the hospital and say they believe the 17-year-old shot himself during the robbery.

Both minors were from the Sacramento area and booked into juvenile hall on felony charges of robbery and conspiracy. One 18-year-old, Marveil Massey from Natomas, was booked into the Solano County Jail.

Anyone with information about this case can call ISS Detective Sullivan at (707) 469-4857.

