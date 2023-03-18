1 dead, 1 injured after crashing into Modesto embankment

Officials were called to the intersection of Coffee Road and Scenic Drive just after 11 a.m. on multiple reports of a car driving over an embankment into Dry Creek.

MODESTO, Calif. — A woman was killed and a man was critically injured after crashing into an embankment in Modesto Saturday, according to the Modesto Police Department.

A grey pickup truck was found in the embankment and was difficult to get to, according to officials.

At 11:12 today, MST crews responded to a vehicle over the side of a road with people trapped near the river. The call... Posted by Modesto Fire Department on Saturday, March 18, 2023

A woman was in the passenger seat and was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver was "alert and conscious" but injured.

Modesto Fire’s Technical Rescue Team worked alongside police and fire crews to extricate the man from the truck, then took him to the hospital with major injuries, according to officials.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a cause in the crash. The investigation is on going and no further information is available.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision are encouraged to contact the MPD Traffic Safety Unit at 209-572-9592.

