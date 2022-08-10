1 dead, another injured in stabbing on Broadway

Sacramento police reported to the 400 block of Broadway just after 5 p.m. on reports of a stabbing. One man is dead and another was taken to the hospital.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is dead and another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing Saturday evening.

The Sacramento Police Department reported to the 400 block of Broadway just after 5 p.m. on reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found one man dead and another suffering major injuries, according to police.

The investigation remains very active and the circumstances of what occurred are still under investigation.

