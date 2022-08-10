x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 dead, another injured in stabbing on Broadway

Sacramento police reported to the 400 block of Broadway just after 5 p.m. on reports of a stabbing. One man is dead and another was taken to the hospital.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is dead and another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing Saturday evening. 

The Sacramento Police Department reported to the 400 block of Broadway just after 5 p.m. on reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found one man dead and another suffering major injuries, according to police. 

The investigation remains very active and the circumstances of what occurred are still under investigation.

Related Articles

Watch more from ABC10: Woman arrested after striking pedestrian with car in South Sacramento

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out