1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Sutter County Christmas night crash

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A man is dead after a head-on collision Christmas night in Sutter County.

According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened around 10 p.m. on S George Washington Boulevard near Bogue Road.

CHP says an 18-year-old woman was driving a 2017 Ford Mustang when she approached a 1999 Ford Explorer going in the opposite direction. The two vehicles collided head-on, causing the Explorer to overturn.

The driver of the Explorer, an unidentified 44-year-old man from Yuba City, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old driving the Mustang was taken to Rideout Hospital with serious injuries.

CHP says it believes alcohol and drugs are being considered as causes of the crash, but it’s still under investigation.

