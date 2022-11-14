1 dead after 3-car collision near Oakdale

CHP said the collision happened after a 16-year-old turned in front of a car going around 55 miles per hour.

Example video title will go here for this video

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash near Oakdale Friday.

The California High Patrol said the crash happened just after 5 p.m. after a 16-year-old in 2013 Honda turned in front of a 2001 Ford that was going around 55 miles per hour at Valley Home Road at Pleasant Valley Road.

The Ford tried to slow down, but wasn't able to avoid the car due to a 2007 Honda driving by on the other side of the road.

The 2013 Honda spun clockwise before coming to a stop over a canal bridge shoulder, but after the impact, the Ford wound up hitting the left side of the 2007 Honda and overturned. The 2007 Honda was then redirected from northbound Valley Home Road to the east shoulder.

The driver of the 2007 Honda was pronounced dead at the scene while his passenger was taken to a hospital with major injuries.

CHP don't believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. The driver of the 2007 Honda was only described as a 47-year-old man out of Stockton.

WATCH ALSO: