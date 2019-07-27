RIO LINDA, Calif. — One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Rio Linda.

CHP North Sacramento said they received a call around 3:13 p.m. about a vehicle crashing into a tree at 209 U Street in Rio Linda.

Officers say the vehicle caught fire and a person, who was the only occupant, was trapped inside.

The person was not able to make it out and died. Currently, CHP is not able to identify whether the victim as male or female.

