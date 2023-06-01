1 dead, 1 injured in Sutter County head-on collision

CHP says the driver of a minivan veered left into the path of a semi-truck, causing the two to collide head-on.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident in Sutter County involving a semi-truck and a minivan.

According to CHP, it happened around 11 p.m. on Highway 99 near Highway 113.

They say a 2017 Dodge Caravan was going at a high rate of speed when the driver veered to the left into the path of a 2020 Kenworth T680 semi-truck with a 53-foot trailer, causing the two vehicles to collide head-on.

An off-duty CHP officer drove up to the scene and found the driver of the Caravan dead. The driver of the semi-truck declined medical aid.

The highway was closed for about three hours as crews removed the vehicles and cleaned up the debris from the scene.

CHP says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

WATCH MORE: Weekend rain, wind before impactful storm arrives Monday