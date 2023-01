The accident happened on California Pacific and Elmira roads around 12:30 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ELMIRA, Calif. — One person died in a crash involving a train in Elmira, not far from Vacaville, Thursday afternoon, according to the Vacaville Fire District.

The accident happened on California Pacific and Elmira roads around 12:30 p.m. Officials say the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames.

It is currently unclear what caused the accident and how the person died.

No additional information is available at this time.