1 person found dead in flooded car off Dillard Road near Hwy 99

A fire department spokesperson said they don't know the circumstances of the death and what led up to it at this time.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — One person was found dead in a car Sunday morning off Dillard Road near Highway 99, according to the Cosumnes Fire Department.

Fire officials said they discovered the car east of Highway 99 around 10:30 a.m. by helicopter. Crews reached the car by boat and were able to recover the body.

Highway 99 and Dillard Road was closed Sunday morning due to flooding after the river breached the levee, according to Caltrans. The Cosumnes Fire Department said that it had made dozens of rescues over the past 24 hours, but didn't have an exact number.

Flooding also temporarily shutdown the northbound lanes of Highway 99 at Acampo Road, just north of Lodi.

