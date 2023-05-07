1 injured, 1 missing in unrelated incidents at New Melones Reservoir

One man fell off his boat and was hit by its propeller, while another man jumped off a bridge into the water and never resurfaced.

ANGELS CAMP, Calif. — First responders in Calaveras County are searching for a man who jumped into the water at Camp Nine Bridge and never resurfaced.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, it happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The 35-year-old man jumped off the bridge into the water and didn’t come back up.

The sheriff’s office says search efforts for him are ongoing, and that this is the second drowning in two weeks at the Melones Reservoir.

“We urge the public to exercise caution and adhere to safety guidelines when enjoying recreational activities near bodies of water. While the New Melones Reservoir and its surrounding areas offer natural beauty and recreational opportunities, it is crucial to prioritize personal safety and make responsible choices,” wrote the sheriff’s office.

Also, in an unrelated incident, a man from Murphys suffered from severe injuries Friday at the Glory Hole Marina at the Melones Reservoir.

In this case, the sheriff’s office says the man was trying to dock his boat with a houseboat when he fell overboard, the boat went over him, and he was struck by the propeller.

He was flown to Valley Hospital and his current condition is unknown.