1 killed in fiery Modesto rollover crash

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on the L Street off-ramp from southbound SR-99.

MODESTO, Calif. — A person was killed in a solo vehicle crash Friday morning in Modesto.

It happened around 1 a.m. on the L Street off-ramp from southbound SR-99. The person was driving a 1995 Toyota sedan when they lost control and rolled over striking a tree. California Highway Patrol says the vehicle then caught fire.

The passenger, identified as 30-year-old Kevin Nakhiengchanh of Modesto, was able to exit the vehicle with moderate to major injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The driver was trapped inside the vehicle and ultimately died from their injuries. They have not been identified yet, but CHP says they believe the driver was a woman.

According to CHP, neither the driver nor passenger were wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation and it is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs are a factor.

