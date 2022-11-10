Officials investigate 1 man shot, killed in North Highlands

Officials were called to the 3800 block of Madison Avenue around 9:30 p.m. They found a man laying on the east side of the roadway with a gunshot wound.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif — Deputies are investigating a homicide that left one man dead Tuesday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Officials were called to the 3800 block of Madison Avenue around 9:30 p.m. They found a man laying on the east side of the roadway with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead after medical aid was attempted on the scene.

Witnesses declined to give any information and deputies are still searching for the outstanding suspect.

Eastbound Madison is closed temporarily while investigators collect evidence.

