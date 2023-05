Officials said the person was in critical condition.

TRACY, Calif. — One person is in critical condition after a crash along eastbound Interstate 205 in Tracy Monday morning.

The South San Joaquin County Fire Authority responded to the crash around 7 a.m. Arriving crews found a single car along Eastbound Interstate 205, just west of the 11th street off-ramp.

The person was taken to the hospital.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

