STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police found a person dead while responding to reports of a shooting Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, the call came in from the 400 block of S El Dorado Street just after 7 a.m.

The person who had been shot was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating a motive and suspect information.

