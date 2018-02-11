If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – One person was injured after a shooting in a neighborhood on the northeast side of Sacramento, Thursday night.

Police were called out to the scene in the 2300 block of Connie Drive, just off the Business 80 freeway. According to police, the victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have not released any information regarding a suspect or suspects.

The case is under investigation.

.@SacPolice responding to a shooting on Connie Dr. in North Highlands tonight. Working to get more details @ABC10 #LateNewsTonight pic.twitter.com/GVxMrvSODk — Madison Meyer (@madisonmeyer) November 2, 2018

