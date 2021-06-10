'10 for Alec Challenge' hopes to get more youth in sports in honor of 13-year-old killed by drunken driver

The '10 for Alec challenge' is simple. Do 10 things for Alec Flores, nominate someone to do the same and if you can, donate ten dollars.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — Starting Oct. 7, a community challenge is hoping to turn tragedy into action. The challenge is called the '10 for Alec Challenge,' and the goal is to help youth in and around Yuba City play sports in honor of 13-year-old Alec Flores.

"Alec was 13 years old. He was walking to school, and he was killed by a drunk driver," said Tara Repka-Flores, Alec's mother.

Flores' family recently went through the trial and sentencing for the woman responsible for her son's death. Now, Repka-Flores wants to continue to make a difference for other kids with the '10 for Alec Challenge.'

"We absolutely still miss Alec. We are just trying to shine some light back into the community in memory of him and let people remember him well," she said.

The '10 for Alec challenge' is simple. Do 10 things for Alec, nominate someone to do the same and if you can, donate $10 to his foundation to help other youth participate in sports leagues.

The challenge starts Oct. 7 and runs until Oct. 17.

"We hope everybody will take the 10 for Alec challenge," Repka-Flores said.

In 2020, the challenge raised double the goal and they were able to help 20 kids participate in youth sports.

WATCH ALSO: