OROVILLE, Calif. — Update:

The aircraft slid off the end of the runway into dry grass and caught fire. Officials briefly closed Hwy. 162 before reopening the roadway and controlling the grass fire at less than two acres.

Original story

A section of Highway 162 is temporarily closed after an airplane crashed near the Oroville Airport.

According to the FAA, at least 10 people were on the plane, however, no injuries were reported. The plane crashed during an abortive takeoff, FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said. The plane was was schedule to take off around noon and fly to Portland, Ore.

The plane was carrying two pilots and eight passengers, and "all were accounted for, no injuries," said Joe Deal, Oroville's fire and police chief.

Deal said it was a personally chartered jet and its corporate passengers had stayed overnight in Oroville.

"It was attempting to take off, but early reports show that it never made it off the ground," Deal said. The jet slid off the northern end of the runway onto a grassy area, but it never left the airport property. It was fully engulfed by the time firefighters arrived.

Hwy. 162 is temporarily closed because of smoke in the area. There is no timetable for its reopening.

The crash also ignited a vegetation fire near the Oroville Airport.

Firefighters were able to quickly control the grass fire, but it took more than an hour to extinguish the jet, partly because it had just taken on 400 gallons of jet fuel, Deal said. A crash truck from nearby Chico sprayed the jet with foam to help extinguish the blaze.

The airport, which does not have commercial flights, remained open.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. It typically takes the NTSB a year or more to determine a probable cause of an accident, Gregor said.