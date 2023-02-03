10 weekend events in Northern California | March 4-5

From daytime adventures to nighttime outings, here's what Northern California's got planned for your first weekend of March!

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! Does a beer festival, a mardi gras ball or even a stamp expo sound fun to you? If so, that shows there's something for everyone for your first weekend of March in Northern California!

Gather some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but head outside, grab a jacket and enjoy some of these weekend events!

Calling all beer and brewery lovers, the Capitol Beer Fest is back so expect a high-quality event filled with over 100 of the nation’s best brewers, a great variety of food trucks, live music, and more!

12 p.m. – 4 p.m. March 4

Located on Capitol Mall in Downtown, Sacramento

Organized by Capitol Beer Fest and Runnin’ for Rhett Youth Fitness Program

We're up to 115 brewers! 🍻 Tag your favorite and see if they're joining us! Still need tickets? Get them before we sell out! Posted by Capitol Beer Fest on Monday, February 20, 2023

Join Shannon McCabe and the Krewe of Vampires for a fun celebration of Mardi Gras and enjoy beads, food, cocktails, entertainment, live music and bands and lots of dancing!

6 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. March 4

Located at Harlow's Restaurant & Nightclub (2708 J St., Sacramento)

Organized by Shannon McCabe Productions

Look like fun? Shannon McCabe's 7th Annual Mardi Gras at Harlow's in Sacramento, Saturday March 4, 2023 at 6:00... Posted by Shannon McCabe on Thursday, January 5, 2023

ShortsTV has proudly brought Oscar Nominated Short Films to audiences across the globe and Sacramento is on the map! This special release features the year's most spectacular short films available to watch on the big screen at the Crest Theatre.

1 p.m. – 8 p.m. March 5

Located at The Crest Theatre (1013 K St., Sacramento)

Organized by Crest Sacramento and ShortsTV

Here’s what’s happening at the Crest this week! 🎥 Wednesday, 3/1: Thief (1981) 🎥 Thursday, 3/2: Topazu (Tokyo... Posted by Crest Sacramento on Tuesday, February 28, 2023

This conference features dynamic speakers, a celebration of healing musicals, a vendor fair, a sista gurl preach-a-thon, games, and more! Hosted by Pastor Lady Karlette Porter, the theme is Homecoming Hebrews 10:25.

March 4 – March 6

Located at Genesis Church of Sacramento (2801 Meadowview Rd., Sacramento)

Organized by Genesis Church of Sacramento

GENESIS MAKES HISTORY... A NEW HISTORIC LANDMARK. TECOY PORTER COLLEGE PREP IS NOW A HISTORIC LANDMARK IN SACRAMENTO,... Posted by Genesis Church Sacramento on Monday, February 27, 2023

This family fun event aims to promote language acquisition for Deaf & Hard of Hearing children during their first five years of life. This event includes demonstrations on how to read to your Deaf child, ASL Story Telling, informational and child-fun booths, games, puzzles, community resources and more!

Love and Literacy is coming again to Sacramento March 4th! Mark your calendars! For Families of Deaf & Hard of Hearing... Posted by NorCal Services for Deaf and Hard of Hearing on Thursday, January 26, 2023

Come celebrate Mardi Gras with Old School Entertainment and 97.5 KDEE. There will be DJ Magic Mel and Racer X playing the best old school and R&B music, so enjoy good music and good company.

9 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. March 4

Located at The Officer's Club in The Lions Gate Hotel (3410 Westover St., McClellan Park)

Organized by Old School Entertainment and 97.5 KDEE

click you're going and let your friends know!!! Posted by Old School Entertainment on Wednesday, February 1, 2023

This play is about an ornately carved upright piano that has been gathering dust in the parlor of Berniece Charles' Pittsburg home. When Berniece refuses to sell the piano, it's a reminder of their family history and their family legacy.

7 p.m. March 3 and March 4, 2 p.m. March 5

Located at Gallo Center for the Arts (1000 I St., Modesto)

Organized by Gallo Center for the Arts

Meet the cast of Sankofa Theatre’s The Piano Lesson, on stage this weekend, March 3 – 5. Tickets from $19 at galloarts.org. Posted by Gallo Center for The Arts on Thursday, March 2, 2023

Calling all stamp collectors and dealers, this two-day festival will be filled with stamp dealers from across the west coast selling stamps, postcards and covers! There will be free stamp appraisals provided as well.

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. March 4 and March 5

Located at Scottish Rite Temple, Bruno Room (6151 H St., Sacramento)

Organized by Northern California Stamp Shows

An official launch of Sacramento Creative Studios, a space to crush all of your content goals for 2023! The launch will feature vendors, food, games, raffles, and more! The studio offers podcast rooms for men and women, a space for headshots, props, and more.

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. March 4

Located at Dynamic Cinema Productions (9960 Business Park Dr. Suite 150, Sacramento)

Organized by Dynamic Cinema Productions

Hey Sacramento Real Producers!!! It may not be Friday anymore, but we have some exciting news about one of our partners!! Matthew Walter, the owner of Dynamic Cinema Productions has opened his @sacramentocreativestudios and he if officially LIVE! The space is amazing and on March 4th we have the opportunity to come check it out!! If you haven’t met Matthew yet, you totally should! Here is the information below for his new production space and business in addition to DCP! https://www.sacramentocreativestudios.com https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-launch-of-sacramento-creative-studios-tickets-499868960517 Posted by Sacramento Real Producers on Sunday, February 19, 2023

The place to be for artsy vibes, so check out and vibe out with local vendors, a silent auction and raffles resulting in $750 worth of art!

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. March 4

Located at Maidu Community Center (1550 Maidu Dr., Roseville)

Organized by That Local Art Show

Support Local Artists Northern California event... Maidu Community Center Roseville, CA March 4th,... Posted by Janelle Daigle Art on Saturday, February 25, 2023

