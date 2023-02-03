10 weekend events in Northern California | March 4-5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! Does a beer festival, a mardi gras ball or even a stamp expo sound fun to you? If so, that shows there's something for everyone for your first weekend of March in Northern California!
This weekend's weather will be warming up just a bit with temperatures in the low-50s, a southwestern breeze, and a 30% chance of rain.
Gather some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but head outside, grab a jacket and enjoy some of these weekend events!
Calling all beer and brewery lovers, the Capitol Beer Fest is back so expect a high-quality event filled with over 100 of the nation’s best brewers, a great variety of food trucks, live music, and more!
- 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. March 4
- Located on Capitol Mall in Downtown, Sacramento
- Organized by Capitol Beer Fest and Runnin’ for Rhett Youth Fitness Program
- More information about this event HERE.
Join Shannon McCabe and the Krewe of Vampires for a fun celebration of Mardi Gras and enjoy beads, food, cocktails, entertainment, live music and bands and lots of dancing!
- 6 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. March 4
- Located at Harlow's Restaurant & Nightclub (2708 J St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Shannon McCabe Productions
- More information about this event HERE.
ShortsTV has proudly brought Oscar Nominated Short Films to audiences across the globe and Sacramento is on the map! This special release features the year's most spectacular short films available to watch on the big screen at the Crest Theatre.
- 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. March 5
- Located at The Crest Theatre (1013 K St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Crest Sacramento and ShortsTV
- More information about this event HERE.
This conference features dynamic speakers, a celebration of healing musicals, a vendor fair, a sista gurl preach-a-thon, games, and more! Hosted by Pastor Lady Karlette Porter, the theme is Homecoming Hebrews 10:25.
- March 4 – March 6
- Located at Genesis Church of Sacramento (2801 Meadowview Rd., Sacramento)
- Organized by Genesis Church of Sacramento
- More information about this event HERE.
This family fun event aims to promote language acquisition for Deaf & Hard of Hearing children during their first five years of life. This event includes demonstrations on how to read to your Deaf child, ASL Story Telling, informational and child-fun booths, games, puzzles, community resources and more!
- 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. March 4
- Located at NorCal Services for Deaf and Hard of Hearing (4044 North Freeway Blvd., Sacramento)
- Organized by CA EHDI, LEAD-K Family Services, and NorCal Services for Deaf & Hard of Hearing
- More information about this event HERE.
Come celebrate Mardi Gras with Old School Entertainment and 97.5 KDEE. There will be DJ Magic Mel and Racer X playing the best old school and R&B music, so enjoy good music and good company.
- 9 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. March 4
- Located at The Officer's Club in The Lions Gate Hotel (3410 Westover St., McClellan Park)
- Organized by Old School Entertainment and 97.5 KDEE
- More information about this event HERE.
This play is about an ornately carved upright piano that has been gathering dust in the parlor of Berniece Charles' Pittsburg home. When Berniece refuses to sell the piano, it's a reminder of their family history and their family legacy.
- 7 p.m. March 3 and March 4, 2 p.m. March 5
- Located at Gallo Center for the Arts (1000 I St., Modesto)
- Organized by Gallo Center for the Arts
- More information about this event HERE.
Calling all stamp collectors and dealers, this two-day festival will be filled with stamp dealers from across the west coast selling stamps, postcards and covers! There will be free stamp appraisals provided as well.
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. March 4 and March 5
- Located at Scottish Rite Temple, Bruno Room (6151 H St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Northern California Stamp Shows
- More information about this event HERE.
An official launch of Sacramento Creative Studios, a space to crush all of your content goals for 2023! The launch will feature vendors, food, games, raffles, and more! The studio offers podcast rooms for men and women, a space for headshots, props, and more.
- 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. March 4
- Located at Dynamic Cinema Productions (9960 Business Park Dr. Suite 150, Sacramento)
- Organized by Dynamic Cinema Productions
- More information about this event HERE.
The place to be for artsy vibes, so check out and vibe out with local vendors, a silent auction and raffles resulting in $750 worth of art!
- 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. March 4
- Located at Maidu Community Center (1550 Maidu Dr., Roseville)
- Organized by That Local Art Show
- More information about this event HERE.
