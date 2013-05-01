x
10 weekend events in Northern California | May 13-14

From daytime adventures to nighttime outings, here's what Northern California's got planned for your Mother's Day weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Happy Mother’s Day weekend! If brunch in the park, a film festival or even a night market filled with food sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California!

This weekend's weather will be heating up with temperatures in the low-90s with a southwestern breeze.

Gather some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but head outside, maybe grab a jacket and celebrate Mother’s Day with some of these weekend events!

FoodieLand Night Market

A foodie-inspired multi-cultural food and entertainment event with over 170 vendors bringing you a variety of amazing foods, arts, crafts, games, and entertainment for the whole family! 

  • 1 – 10 p.m. May 12 – 14
  • Located at Cal Expo (1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento)
  • Organized by FoodieLand Night Market
  • More information about this event HERE.

Guess who’s back at @foodielandsac?! Grill masters, @yakitoriyado will be there making the tastiest chicken skewers!...

Posted by FoodieLand Night Market - Sacramento on Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Mother's Day Maker's Market

Elk Grove's award-winning bookstore, café, and community hub will be hosting local vendors, artists and makers for a Mother's Day Makers Market! Shop locally-made gifts and pick up a book or coffee along the way.

  • 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. May 13
  • Located at A Seat at the Table Books (9257 Laguna Springs Dr., Elk Grove)
  • Organized by A Seat at the Table Books
  • More information about this event HERE.

Celebrate the moms and mother figures in your life with gifts from small businesses! We're hosting a Mother's Day Maker...

Posted by A Seat at the Table Books on Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Mother's Day Weekend Unity & Harmony Music Festival

Get dressed up and bring your mother to this special Mother's Day brunch featuring performances by platinum recording sensation Keith Washington and many other bands at the beautiful River Walk Park. 

  • 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., May 13 – May 14
  • Located at River Walk Park (651 2nd St., West Sacramento)
  • Organized by The Black Expo Sacramento
  • More information about this event HERE.
Posted by Black Expo Sacramento on Sunday, April 30, 2023

Mother's Day Brunch at Esther's Park

Bring your mom or the entire family to experience this brunch featuring music from DJ MadSticks, enjoy a full buffet provided by Fixins Soul Kitchen, and specialty cocktails including mimosas!

  • 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. May 14
  • Located at Esther's Park (3408 3rd Ave., Sacramento)
  • Organized by St. Hope
  • More information about this event HERE.
Posted by Eventbrite for Organizers on Monday, April 3, 2023

Celebrating Mother’s Day with Community Arts and Quilt

Spend part of Mother's Day weekend in Old Sacramento! Get ready for a fun-filled day featuring interactive story-telling and displays, living history demonstrations, hand-made women's crafts and boutiques, photo booths, informational booths and more!

In partnership with the Sacramento County Commission on the Status of Women and Girls, Friends of the Commission, and...

Posted by Sacramento History Museum on Thursday, May 11, 2023

Floricanto Family Festival

Time to dance at this family-friendly and free festival featuring live music, ballet folklórico, salsa and Colombian dancing, bilingual book readings, free carnival games, free arts and crafts, hayrides, and more!

  • 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. May 13
  • Located at Casa de Español - Center for Language and Culture (1101 R St., Sacramento)
  • Organized by Casa de Español
  • More information about this event HERE.
Posted by CASA de ESPAÑOL on Sunday, April 23, 2023

2nd Annual All Nations Indigefest 2023

Honor and celebrate the indigenous peoples at this free family-friendly event featuring art, music, food, culture, resources, live performances and more!

It’s that time y’all and we are pleased to announce our 2nd Annual “All Nations Indigefest”. Thanks to all of the crew,...

Posted by Three Sisters Gardens of Broderick on Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sacramento Asian Pacific Film Festival

Grab some popcorn and enjoy this film festival with the theme of "resonance" which features music on film, cultural preservation, justice, and solidarity. There will be films and live music performances that celebrate and explore the experiences of Asian, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders through film and new media!

Did you know all of the amazing artwork on our posters and flyers were designed by Sacramento native artist Phillip Ginn...

Posted by Sacramento Asian Pacific Film Festival on Friday, April 21, 2023

Midtown Second Saturday

An all-day celebration of local artists, live music, family-friendly activities, nightlife, and more! Enjoy galleries and theaters, a mural walk, a farmers market, family-friendly activities, outdoor movies and more.

  • 8 a.m. – 11 p.m. May 13
  • Located all over Midtown Sacramento
  • Organized by the Midtown Association
  • More information about this event HERE.

𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐒𝐀𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐃𝐀𝐘🎨 🎉 Get ready for an explosion of arts and culture in Midtown because @sutterhealth's Midtown Second...

Posted by Explore Midtown, Sacramento on Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Whole Earth Festival Davis

A family-friendly zero-waste three-day event featuring music, dance, arts, crafts and education on sustainable living and environmental harmony. Check out the various UC Davis Quad area tents lined with art & crafts, musical acts, massage tables, food and drinks, educational booths, a child's exploration area, and various workshops!

  • 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. May 12 – 14
  • Located at UC Davis Quad (1 Shields Ave., Davis)
  • Organized by the Whole Earth Festival
  • More information about this event HERE.

Whole Earth Festival is this weekend, May 12-14 Make sure to stop by the Craft Center Associates booth near the south...

Posted by UC Davis Craft Center on Thursday, May 11, 2023

Do you want to see your event on here? Send your suggestions to ssoublet@abc10.com!

