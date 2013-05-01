10 weekend events in Northern California | May 13-14

From daytime adventures to nighttime outings, here's what Northern California's got planned for your Mother's Day weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Happy Mother’s Day weekend! If brunch in the park, a film festival or even a night market filled with food sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California!

This weekend's weather will be heating up with temperatures in the low-90s with a southwestern breeze.

Gather some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but head outside, maybe grab a jacket and celebrate Mother’s Day with some of these weekend events!

A foodie-inspired multi-cultural food and entertainment event with over 170 vendors bringing you a variety of amazing foods, arts, crafts, games, and entertainment for the whole family!

1 – 10 p.m. May 12 – 14

Located at Cal Expo (1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento)

Organized by FoodieLand Night Market

More information about this event HERE.

Elk Grove's award-winning bookstore, café, and community hub will be hosting local vendors, artists and makers for a Mother's Day Makers Market! Shop locally-made gifts and pick up a book or coffee along the way.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. May 13

Located at A Seat at the Table Books (9257 Laguna Springs Dr., Elk Grove)

Organized by A Seat at the Table Books

More information about this event HERE.

Get dressed up and bring your mother to this special Mother's Day brunch featuring performances by platinum recording sensation Keith Washington and many other bands at the beautiful River Walk Park.

11 a.m. – 6 p.m., May 13 – May 14

Located at River Walk Park (651 2nd St., West Sacramento)

Organized by The Black Expo Sacramento

More information about this event HERE.

Bring your mom or the entire family to experience this brunch featuring music from DJ MadSticks, enjoy a full buffet provided by Fixins Soul Kitchen, and specialty cocktails including mimosas!

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. May 14

Located at Esther's Park (3408 3rd Ave., Sacramento)

Organized by St. Hope

More information about this event HERE.

Spend part of Mother's Day weekend in Old Sacramento! Get ready for a fun-filled day featuring interactive story-telling and displays, living history demonstrations, hand-made women's crafts and boutiques, photo booths, informational booths and more!

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. May 13

Located at Sacramento History Museum (101 I St., Sacramento)

Organized by Sacramento County Commission on the Status of Women & Girls

More information about this event HERE.

Time to dance at this family-friendly and free festival featuring live music, ballet folklórico, salsa and Colombian dancing, bilingual book readings, free carnival games, free arts and crafts, hayrides, and more!

11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. May 13

Located at Casa de Español - Center for Language and Culture (1101 R St., Sacramento)

Organized by Casa de Español

More information about this event HERE.

Honor and celebrate the indigenous peoples at this free family-friendly event featuring art, music, food, culture, resources, live performances and more!

1 – 6 p.m. May 13

Located at River City Farm (485 Regatta Ln., West Sacramento)

Organized by Three Sisters Gardens of Broderick

More information about this event HERE.

Grab some popcorn and enjoy this film festival with the theme of "resonance" which features music on film, cultural preservation, justice, and solidarity. There will be films and live music performances that celebrate and explore the experiences of Asian, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders through film and new media!

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. May 13 and May 14

Located at The Sofia, Home of B Street Theatre (2700 Capital Ave., Sacramento)

Organized by the Sacramento Asian Pacific Film Festival

More information about this event HERE.

An all-day celebration of local artists, live music, family-friendly activities, nightlife, and more! Enjoy galleries and theaters, a mural walk, a farmers market, family-friendly activities, outdoor movies and more.

8 a.m. – 11 p.m. May 13

Located all over Midtown Sacramento

Organized by the Midtown Association

More information about this event HERE.

A family-friendly zero-waste three-day event featuring music, dance, arts, crafts and education on sustainable living and environmental harmony. Check out the various UC Davis Quad area tents lined with art & crafts, musical acts, massage tables, food and drinks, educational booths, a child's exploration area, and various workshops!

10 a.m. – 10 p.m. May 12 – 14

Located at UC Davis Quad (1 Shields Ave., Davis)

Organized by the Whole Earth Festival

More information about this event HERE.

Do you want to see your event on here? Send your suggestions to ssoublet@abc10.com!