10 weekend events in Northern California | May 20-21

From daytime adventures to nighttime outings, here's what Northern California's got planned for your weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Does a wine festival, a food festival or even a mermaid convention sound fun to you? If so, that shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California!

This weekend's weather will be heating up with temperatures in the low-90s with a southwestern breeze.

Gather some friends, maybe family members, or even go solo, but head outside, soak up that springtime sun and enjoy some of these weekend events!

Stockton Flavor Fest

  • 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. May 19 and May 20
  • 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. May 21
  • Located at the Weber Point Events Center (221 N Center St., Stockton)
  • Organized by Stockton Flavor Fest and Visit Stockton 
  • More information about this event HERE.

Calaveras County Fair

  • Thursday, May 18 through Sunday, May 21
  • Located at 2465 Gunclub Rd, Angels Camp
  • More information about this event HERE.

22nd Annual Multicultural Festival

  • Noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 20
  • Located at 2115 6th Street Sacramento
  • Organized by Community Connection Center and Afisha Sacramento
  • More information about this event HERE.

Sacramento Sports Card & Autograph Expo

  • Friday, May 19 from 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Located at Jones Hall @TheGrounds (700 Event Center Dr, Roseville)
  • More information about this event HERE.

Woodland Winefest 2023

  • 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20
  • Located at Heritage Plaza (701 Main Street, Woodland)
  • Organized by Soroptimist 
  • More information about this event HERE.

Lodi Wine Experience 2023

  • 6 p.m. on Friday, May 19
  • Noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 20
  • Located at Lodi Lake Park (1101 W Turner Rd)
  • More information about this event HERE.

California Mermaid Convention, Promenade of Mermaids

  • 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 (Hagan Park in Rancho Cordova)
  • 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 21 (Old Town Sacramento)
  • Organized by MERMAID AND MOM, PIXIE TRIBE 
  • More information about this event HERE.

3rd Annual Malcolm X Fest

  • Noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 21
  • Located at 1913 Del Paso Boulevard
  • Organized by Black BluePrintz
  • More information about this event HERE.

2023 Cherry Festival

  • 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. May 20 on Saturday, May 20
  • Located at Linden Elementary School Grounds (18100 E. Front St., Linden)
  • Organized by Linden-Peters Chamber of Commerce
  • More information about this event HERE.

Sac Republic FC vs. Oakland Roots: Honor Our Educator's Night

  • Saturday, May 20 at 7 p.m.
  • Located at Heart Health Park (Cal Expo at 1600 Exposition Blvd)
  • For more information and tickets, click here.

PLAN YOUR WEEKEND:
► FORECAST DETAILS | Check out our hourly forecast and radar pages
► GET WEATHER ALERTS TO YOUR PHONE | Download the ABC10 mobile app  
► WEATHER IN YOUR EMAIL | Sign up for the Daily Blend Newsletter

Do you want to see your event on here? Send your suggestions to ssoublet@abc10.com!

