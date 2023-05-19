10 weekend events in Northern California | May 20-21

From daytime adventures to nighttime outings, here's what Northern California's got planned for your weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Does a wine festival, a food festival or even a mermaid convention sound fun to you? If so, that shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California!

This weekend's weather will be heating up with temperatures in the low-90s with a southwestern breeze.

Gather some friends, maybe family members, or even go solo, but head outside, soak up that springtime sun and enjoy some of these weekend events!

11 a.m. – 8 p.m. May 19 and May 20

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. May 21

Located at the Weber Point Events Center (221 N Center St., Stockton)

Organized by Stockton Flavor Fest and Visit Stockton

More information about this event HERE.

Thursday, May 18 through Sunday, May 21

Located at 2465 Gunclub Rd, Angels Camp

More information about this event HERE.

Noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 20

Located at 2115 6th Street Sacramento

Organized by Community Connection Center and Afisha Sacramento

More information about this event HERE.

Friday, May 19 from 3 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Located at Jones Hall @TheGrounds (700 Event Center Dr, Roseville)

More information about this event HERE.

1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20

Located at Heritage Plaza (701 Main Street, Woodland)

Organized by Soroptimist

More information about this event HERE.

6 p.m. on Friday, May 19

Noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 20

Located at Lodi Lake Park (1101 W Turner Rd)

More information about this event HERE.

9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 (Hagan Park in Rancho Cordova)

10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 21 (Old Town Sacramento)

Organized by MERMAID AND MOM, PIXIE TRIBE

More information about this event HERE.

Noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 21

Located at 1913 Del Paso Boulevard

Organized by Black BluePrintz

More information about this event HERE.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. May 20 on Saturday, May 20

Located at Linden Elementary School Grounds (18100 E. Front St., Linden)

Organized by Linden-Peters Chamber of Commerce

More information about this event HERE.

Saturday, May 20 at 7 p.m.

Located at Heart Health Park (Cal Expo at 1600 Exposition Blvd)

For more information and tickets, click here.

