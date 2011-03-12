10 weekend events in Northern California | March 11-12

From daytime adventures to nighttime outings, here's what Northern California's got planned for your weekend!

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If half marathons, a drag brunch or even a boat expo sounds fun to you, that shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California!

Gather some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but head outside, grab a jacket and enjoy some of these weekend events!

Lace-up those running shoes, grab some friends, and head downtown to run either the 5K, 10K or Leprechaun Dash on Saturday and the Half Marathon on Sunday! This is a family-fun-filled weekend with live music and good company.

6:45 a.m. March 11 and March 12

Located at Fleet Feet Sacramento (2311 J St., Sacramento) and Sutter Health Park (400 Ballpark Dr., West Sacramento)

Organized by Shamrock'n

Celebrate Women's History Month with lunch and learning how to change the world and make a difference. Get the chance to network with amazing like-minded women and energize your mind and soul with purpose!

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. March 11

Located at Carmichael Presbyterian Church McMillen Hall (5645 Marconi Ave., Carmichael)

Organized by Together Women Rise

The largest power boat show in Northern California! Expect wakeboard boats, tournament ski boats, fishing boats, family runabouts, pontoon boats and everything from small to big houseboats. There will also be all-terrain cars, utility terrain cars, off-road motorcycles, street motorcycles, scooters, snowmobiles and much, much more!

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. March 10 – March 12

Located at Cal Expo (1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento)

Organized by Sacramento Boat Show & Off-Road Exposition

This show will keep you on the edge of your seats! Come watch talented performers showcase their innovative human talents in a unique atmosphere. The Paranormal Cirque showcases innovative human talents, performing the most daring acts in a unique horror theme never seen before in the circus arts.

6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. March 11, 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. March 12

Located at Cal Expo (1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento)

Organized by Paranormal Cirque

The largest drag brunch extravaganza featuring the best drag talent in Northern California and the Greater Sacramento Region, a fabulous plated brunch, live and silent auctions, games, and extravagant drag shows!

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. March 12

Located at Sacramento Memorial Auditorium (1515 J St., Sacramento)

Organized by The Sacramento LGBT Community Center

Calling all lovers of the blues! Come enjoy a night of sultry blues classics performed by local artists such as Beth Grigsby, Gary Mendoza, Todd Morgan, and many, many more.

2 – 3:30 p.m. March 12

Located at The Center at District56 (8230 Civic Center Dr. Suite #100, Elk Grove)

Organized by the Elk Grove Art Commission

An event that features craft beer, supports animal shelters, and promotes safe rock climbing practices. Expect workshops, adoptable dogs onsite from Hearts For Paws, silent auctions, a vendor fair with River City Marketplace, food vendors, and more!

4 – 10 p.m. March 10, 1 – 8 p.m. March 11

Located at Touchstone Brewing Company (116 North 16th St. #Suite 100, Sacramento)

Organized by Touchstone Brewing

Celebrate Women's History Month by getting to know the essence of Black women with guest speakers, workshops, film and entertainment, local vendors, food, art, good company and more!

12 – 5 p.m. March 11

Located at Sojourner Truth African Heritage Museum (2251 Florin Rd. #126, Sacramento)

Organized by Sojourner Truth African Heritage Museum

A fun-filled afternoon featuring over 80 local vendors and businesses selling food, jewelry, home décor, crafts, and much more with some special themed items so there's something for everyone to enjoy!

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. March 11

Located at Sacramento Asian Sports Foundation (9040 High Tech Ct., Elk Grove)

Organized by The Creative Space

This fair features the best vendors around California for vinyl swaps, and there will be over 20,000 LPs, records, tapes, CDs, along with some music memorabilia and apparel to dig through.

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. March 12

Located at Roseville Veterans Memorial Hall (110 Park Dr., Roseville)

Organized by Album Revolution Record Fairs

