From daytime adventures to nighttime outings, here's what Northern California's got planned for your weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If Father's Day celebrations, a Juneteenth block party or even a creature convention sounds fun to you, that shows there's something for everyone for your weekend in Northern California!

This weekend's weather will be warming up just a bit with temperatures in the mid-80s with a south southwestern breeze.

Gather some friends, maybe family members or even go solo but head outside, soak up that springtime sun and enjoy some of these weekend events!

A 2-day event focused around authentic Louisiana food and music including Zydeco, Cajun, Blues and Louisiana based Rock n' Roll. There will be live entertainment, exciting activities, tons of crawfish, an array of international food and desserts, adult beverages, a festive atmosphere and an overall great event for all ages!

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. June 17 and June 18

Located on Main Street in Isleton (64 Main St., Isleton)

Organized by The Crawdad Festival

A dynamic themed music festival, featuring west-coast country artists. There will also be a unique marketplace of local artisan vendors set up to shop from as well as food and interactive experiences for both the young, the old and the in-between!

12 p.m. – 10 p.m. June 17

Located at Gold Country Fairgrounds (209 Fairgate Rd., Auburn)

Organized by Stang Productions LLC

This weekend is going to be great! Grab your tickets gostang.com/gold-rush Posted by Stang Productions on Thursday, June 15, 2023

This free community block party features a full lineup of local artists and musicians taking center stage, art and entertainment, a shopping area to walk around and support local black-owned vendors, street and food vendors, a kids zone, Gospel choirs and praise teams, a domino and spade tournament and more!

4 p.m. – 9 p.m. June 17

Located at Esther's Park (3408 3rd Ave., Sacramento)

Organized by St. Hope and the University of Pacific

Juneteenth is approaching quickly! This will be tons of fun for the whole family you don't want to miss out. Register now to attend: https://qrco.de/bds7li Posted by St. HOPE on Friday, June 9, 2023

A 3-day long fun, affordable, and safe for the whole family event! There will be a friendly atmosphere, hands-on activities, carnival, yummy specialty foods, festival-style entertainment, special attractions and events, unique crafters and a variety of vendors.

4:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. June 16

12 p.m. – 11 p.m. June 17

12 p.m. – 7 p.m. June 18

Located at Orangevale Community Park (7115 Filbert Ave., Orangevale)

Organized by Orangevale Summer Palooza

Celebrate your awesome father, husband, brother, or best friend at this event and take them wine tasting at any of the 14 wineries, listen to live music and chow down on some food from the local food trucks!

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. June 17

Located at Old Sugar Mill (35265 Willow Ave., Clarksburg)

Organized by Old Sugar Mill Winery

Join this family-friendly event for complimentary brews to celebrate all the dads and their hard work. There will also be food vendors, raffles and vendors.

2 p.m. – 5 p.m. June 17

Located at TC Printing (1215 G St., Sacramento)

Organized by Absolute Mortgage Group Inc.

Let's celebrate Dad 🍻 Be sure to save your seat scan the code or go to: https://bit.ly/433rI3n #dadsday #dadsrock #Fathersday2023 #fathersdayideas #sacramentofreeevents #sacramentoevents #brewsday Posted by Salvador Cortez Mortgage Absolute Mortgage Group on Monday, June 12, 2023

Northern California's premiere horror convention spectacular! If you love horror, this convention is the home for you! There will be special effects animations, makeup, horror icons, panels, cosplay, vendors and more.

11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. June 17 and June 18

Located at Scottish Rite Masonic Center (6151 H St., Sacramento)

Organized by Sinister Creature Con

If you've already peeked at our events program, we have some small changes. Noel G has cancelled. Jeff Anderson &... Posted by Sinister Creature Con on Friday, June 16, 2023

The Sacramento Gay Men’s Chorus is proud to present Queens for a Night! SGMC will kick it into full-on rock ’n roll mode with hits of the band Queen, including "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Somebody to Love" and many more. There will also be songs from the queens of gay culture including Cher, Madonna, Britney Spears and others.

3 p.m. and 7 p.m. June 16 – June 18

Located at The Sofia, Home of the B Street Theatre (2700 Capitol Ave., Sacramento)

Organized by The Sacramento Gay Men’s Chorus and The Sofia

With less than 60 tickets left for our added Sunday matinee, you better hurry and get yours today! SGMC takes over the... Posted by Sacramento Gay Men's Chorus on Friday, May 12, 2023

Think globally, shop locally at this bazaar where there will be over 50 local and national vendors selling everything from jewelry and accessories to clothes and purses.

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. June 17

Located at Valley Oak Park (2780 Mabry Dr., Sacramento)

Organized by The Hamptons Community Foundation

Natomas Bazaar Open to all. Free event! Join us this Saturday, June 17 for the Natomas Bazaar from 11am to 2 pm,... Posted by Hamptons Community Foundation on Tuesday, June 13, 2023

A fun and intimate night of feel-good love songs with a fusion of Afro-Caribbean sounds to have you dancing and lost in the music all night long! There will be DJ sets by Koko, Brayo the DJ and DJ Dennis to keep the energy high and the vibes right the entire night.

10 p.m. – 2 a.m. June 17

Located at the Starlet Room (2708 J St., Sacramento)

Organized by Irie Nights

🪩✨IRIE NIGHTS IS BACK🪩✨ We bringing that summer HEAT inside on Saturday, June 18th🔥 PULL UP with ya friends and that... Posted by Irie Nights on Monday, June 5, 2023

