x
10 weekend events in Northern California | June 17-18

From daytime adventures to nighttime outings, here's what Northern California's got planned for your weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If Father's Day celebrations, a Juneteenth block party or even a creature convention sounds fun to you, that shows there's something for everyone for your weekend in Northern California!

This weekend's weather will be warming up just a bit with temperatures in the mid-80s with a south southwestern breeze.

Gather some friends, maybe family members or even go solo but head outside, soak up that springtime sun and enjoy some of these weekend events!

The Crawdad Festival

A 2-day event focused around authentic Louisiana food and music including Zydeco, Cajun, Blues and Louisiana based Rock n' Roll. There will be live entertainment, exciting activities, tons of crawfish, an array of international food and desserts, adult beverages, a festive atmosphere and an overall great event for all ages!

  • 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. June 17 and June 18
  • Located on Main Street in Isleton (64 Main St., Isleton)
  • Organized by The Crawdad Festival
  • More information about this event HERE.
Posted by The Crawdad Festival on Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Gold Rush Country Music Festival

A dynamic themed music festival, featuring west-coast country artists. There will also be a unique marketplace of local artisan vendors set up to shop from as well as food and interactive experiences for both the young, the old and the in-between! 

  • 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. June 17
  • Located at Gold Country Fairgrounds (209 Fairgate Rd., Auburn)
  • Organized by Stang Productions LLC
  • More information about this event HERE.

This weekend is going to be great! Grab your tickets gostang.com/gold-rush

Posted by Stang Productions on Thursday, June 15, 2023

St. Hope’s 3rd Annual Juneteenth Block Party

This free community block party features a full lineup of local artists and musicians taking center stage, art and entertainment, a shopping area to walk around and support local black-owned vendors, street and food vendors, a kids zone, Gospel choirs and praise teams, a domino and spade tournament and more!

  • 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. June 17
  • Located at Esther's Park (3408 3rd Ave., Sacramento)
  • Organized by St. Hope and the University of Pacific
  • More information about this event HERE.

Juneteenth is approaching quickly! This will be tons of fun for the whole family you don't want to miss out. Register now to attend: https://qrco.de/bds7li

Posted by St. HOPE on Friday, June 9, 2023

Orangevale Summer Palooza

A 3-day long fun, affordable, and safe for the whole family event! There will be a friendly atmosphere, hands-on activities, carnival, yummy specialty foods, festival-style entertainment, special attractions and events, unique crafters and a variety of vendors.

  • 4:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. June 16
  • 12 p.m. – 11 p.m. June 17
  • 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. June 18
  • Located at Orangevale Community Park (7115 Filbert Ave., Orangevale)
  • Organized by Orangevale Summer Palooza
  • More information about this event HERE.
Posted by OV Summer Palooza on Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Father's Day at the Old Sugar Mill

Celebrate your awesome father, husband, brother, or best friend at this event and take them wine tasting at any of the 14 wineries, listen to live music and chow down on some food from the local food trucks!

  • 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. June 17
  • Located at Old Sugar Mill (35265 Willow Ave., Clarksburg)
  • Organized by Old Sugar Mill Winery
  • More information about this event HERE.
Posted by The Venue Vixens on Monday, June 5, 2023

Dads & Brews

Join this family-friendly event for complimentary brews to celebrate all the dads and their hard work. There will also be food vendors, raffles and vendors. 

Let's celebrate Dad 🍻 Be sure to save your seat scan the code or go to: https://bit.ly/433rI3n #dadsday #dadsrock #Fathersday2023 #fathersdayideas #sacramentofreeevents #sacramentoevents #brewsday

Posted by Salvador Cortez Mortgage Absolute Mortgage Group on Monday, June 12, 2023

Sinister Creature Con

Northern California's premiere horror convention spectacular! If you love horror, this convention is the home for you! There will be special effects animations, makeup, horror icons, panels, cosplay, vendors and more.

  • 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. June 17 and June 18
  • Located at Scottish Rite Masonic Center (6151 H St., Sacramento)
  • Organized by Sinister Creature Con
  • More information about this event HERE.

If you've already peeked at our events program, we have some small changes. Noel G has cancelled. Jeff Anderson &...

Posted by Sinister Creature Con on Friday, June 16, 2023

Queens for a Night

The Sacramento Gay Men’s Chorus is proud to present Queens for a Night! SGMC will kick it into full-on rock ’n roll mode with hits of the band Queen, including "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Somebody to Love" and many more. There will also be songs from the queens of gay culture including Cher, Madonna, Britney Spears and others.

With less than 60 tickets left for our added Sunday matinee, you better hurry and get yours today! SGMC takes over the...

Posted by Sacramento Gay Men's Chorus on Friday, May 12, 2023

Natomas Bazaar

Think globally, shop locally at this bazaar where there will be over 50 local and national vendors selling everything from jewelry and accessories to clothes and purses.

Natomas Bazaar Open to all. Free event! Join us this Saturday, June 17 for the Natomas Bazaar from 11am to 2 pm,...

Posted by Hamptons Community Foundation on Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Irie Nights

A fun and intimate night of feel-good love songs with a fusion of Afro-Caribbean sounds to have you dancing and lost in the music all night long! There will be DJ sets by Koko, Brayo the DJ and DJ Dennis to keep the energy high and the vibes right the entire night.

  • 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. June 17
  • Located at the Starlet Room (2708 J St., Sacramento)
  • Organized by Irie Nights
  • More information about this event HERE.

🪩✨IRIE NIGHTS IS BACK🪩✨ We bringing that summer HEAT inside on Saturday, June 18th🔥 PULL UP with ya friends and that...

Posted by Irie Nights on Monday, June 5, 2023

Do you want to see your event on here? Send your suggestions to ssoublet@abc10.com!

