SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If Father's Day celebrations, a Juneteenth block party or even a creature convention sounds fun to you, that shows there's something for everyone for your weekend in Northern California!
This weekend's weather will be warming up just a bit with temperatures in the mid-80s with a south southwestern breeze.
Gather some friends, maybe family members or even go solo but head outside, soak up that springtime sun and enjoy some of these weekend events!
A 2-day event focused around authentic Louisiana food and music including Zydeco, Cajun, Blues and Louisiana based Rock n' Roll. There will be live entertainment, exciting activities, tons of crawfish, an array of international food and desserts, adult beverages, a festive atmosphere and an overall great event for all ages!
- 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. June 17 and June 18
- Located on Main Street in Isleton (64 Main St., Isleton)
- Organized by The Crawdad Festival
- More information about this event HERE.
A dynamic themed music festival, featuring west-coast country artists. There will also be a unique marketplace of local artisan vendors set up to shop from as well as food and interactive experiences for both the young, the old and the in-between!
- 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. June 17
- Located at Gold Country Fairgrounds (209 Fairgate Rd., Auburn)
- Organized by Stang Productions LLC
- More information about this event HERE.
This free community block party features a full lineup of local artists and musicians taking center stage, art and entertainment, a shopping area to walk around and support local black-owned vendors, street and food vendors, a kids zone, Gospel choirs and praise teams, a domino and spade tournament and more!
- 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. June 17
- Located at Esther's Park (3408 3rd Ave., Sacramento)
- Organized by St. Hope and the University of Pacific
- More information about this event HERE.
A 3-day long fun, affordable, and safe for the whole family event! There will be a friendly atmosphere, hands-on activities, carnival, yummy specialty foods, festival-style entertainment, special attractions and events, unique crafters and a variety of vendors.
- 4:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. June 16
- 12 p.m. – 11 p.m. June 17
- 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. June 18
- Located at Orangevale Community Park (7115 Filbert Ave., Orangevale)
- Organized by Orangevale Summer Palooza
- More information about this event HERE.
Celebrate your awesome father, husband, brother, or best friend at this event and take them wine tasting at any of the 14 wineries, listen to live music and chow down on some food from the local food trucks!
- 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. June 17
- Located at Old Sugar Mill (35265 Willow Ave., Clarksburg)
- Organized by Old Sugar Mill Winery
- More information about this event HERE.
Join this family-friendly event for complimentary brews to celebrate all the dads and their hard work. There will also be food vendors, raffles and vendors.
- 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. June 17
- Located at TC Printing (1215 G St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Absolute Mortgage Group Inc.
- More information about this event HERE.
Northern California's premiere horror convention spectacular! If you love horror, this convention is the home for you! There will be special effects animations, makeup, horror icons, panels, cosplay, vendors and more.
- 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. June 17 and June 18
- Located at Scottish Rite Masonic Center (6151 H St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Sinister Creature Con
- More information about this event HERE.
The Sacramento Gay Men’s Chorus is proud to present Queens for a Night! SGMC will kick it into full-on rock ’n roll mode with hits of the band Queen, including "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Somebody to Love" and many more. There will also be songs from the queens of gay culture including Cher, Madonna, Britney Spears and others.
- 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. June 16 – June 18
- Located at The Sofia, Home of the B Street Theatre (2700 Capitol Ave., Sacramento)
- Organized by The Sacramento Gay Men’s Chorus and The Sofia
- More information about this event HERE.
Think globally, shop locally at this bazaar where there will be over 50 local and national vendors selling everything from jewelry and accessories to clothes and purses.
- 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. June 17
- Located at Valley Oak Park (2780 Mabry Dr., Sacramento)
- Organized by The Hamptons Community Foundation
- More information about this event HERE.
A fun and intimate night of feel-good love songs with a fusion of Afro-Caribbean sounds to have you dancing and lost in the music all night long! There will be DJ sets by Koko, Brayo the DJ and DJ Dennis to keep the energy high and the vibes right the entire night.
- 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. June 17
- Located at the Starlet Room (2708 J St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Irie Nights
- More information about this event HERE.
