10 weekend events in Northern California | April 1-2

From daytime adventures to nighttime outings, here's what Northern California's got planned for your first weekend of April!

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Does a taco festival, a band battle or even a wine expo sound fun to you? If so, it shows there's something for everyone for your first weekend of April in Northern California!

This weekend's weather will be warming up just a bit with temperatures in the low-60s with a south southwestern breeze.

Gather some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but head outside, soak up that springtime sun and enjoy some of these weekend events!

Here's something to taco bout! Come eat all the tacos, drink all the margaritas, watch live professional wrestling, walk around on the arena floor and shop local retail vendors, listen to live DJs spinning all the best music, and even enjoy a hot chili pepper eating contest.

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. April 1

Located at the Golden 1 Center (500 David J Stern Walk, Sacramento)

Organized by the Golden 1 Center

More information about this event HERE.

General Admission tickets are just $12, get them while they are hot, at link below! 🎟: http://spr.ly/61873JW8f... Posted by Sacramento Taco & Margarita Festival on Monday, January 9, 2023

Come enjoy wine, music, food and fun! There will be wine tasting from up to 40 wineries pouring over 200 varietals and take time to explore what the Lodi wine region has to offer.

1-5 p.m. April 1

Located at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds (413 E. Lockeford St., Lodi)

Organized by The Lodi Grape Festival

More information about this event HERE.

Already antsy for the weekend? Us too! The Lodi Wine Festival is THIS SATURDAY 4/1 🍷 We still have limited tickets... Posted by Lodi Wine Festival on Monday, March 27, 2023

Support STEM education at this festival! Experience an afternoon of world-class craft beer, wine, ciders, mead, food and fun all while exploring vintage aircraft and aviation collections.

1-5 p.m. April 1

Located at the Aerospace Museum of California (3200 Freedom Park Dr., McClellan)

Organized by the Aerospace Museum of California

More information about this event HERE.

Take a space journey with the new Intergalactic Hop Goblin 🍺 by Fort Rock Brewing. Strap in, space cadet! This hazy IPA... Posted by Aerospace Museum of California on Sunday, March 19, 2023

Come learn and celebrate Iu Mien heritage, a Iu Mien Language competition, elected officials guest speaking, a basketball and volleyball tournament, food vendors, a resource and merchandise booth, live music, a parade, and live dance.

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. April 1

Located at Hiram W. Johnson High School (6879 14th Ave., Sacramento)

Organized by the Sacramento Iu Mien Association

More information about this event HERE.

Time to grab those running shoes because this event features 10-mile and 5k race distances, and a UC Davis Children’s Hospital Miracle Mile fun run and fitness walk that starts and finishes at the California State Capitol and leads runners through the “best of Sacramento.”

7:30-11 a.m. April 2

Located at Capitol Mall (1300 7th St., Sacramento)

Organized by the Sacramento Running Association

More information about this event HERE.

The Credit Union SACTOWN Run has distances for the whole family! 🏃🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️ Check out the current Miracle Mile pricing... Posted by Sacramento Running Association on Monday, March 13, 2023

PLAN YOUR WEEKEND:

► FORECAST DETAILS | Check out our hourly forecast and radar pages

► GET WEATHER ALERTS TO YOUR PHONE | Download the ABC10 mobile app

► WEATHER IN YOUR EMAIL | Sign up for the Daily Blend Newsletter

Enjoy a night of foolery on April Fool's Day with bands, artists, acrobatic and LED light performances, carnival food and drinks, vendors, and an exhibit featuring 45 visual artists.

6-10 p.m. April 1

Located at the Verge Center for the Arts (625 S St., Sacramento)

Organized by Peach House Presents and Mechanical Bull Records

More information about this event HERE.

An evening of foolery to benefit NorCal Resist Posted by Mechanical Bull Records on Monday, March 6, 2023

Emerge into your brilliant future with this holistic event where you can explore over 25 of the nation's finest psychics and mediums, the best in alternative health and wellness tools, products and resources and over 30 performers!

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. April 1 and April 2

Located at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center (6151 H St., Sacramento)

Organized by Body Mind Spirit Expo

More information about this event HERE.

THIS WEEKEND @ Sacramento's Scottish Rite Masonic Center • 60 Booths • 30 Performers • 25 Psychics & Healers! •... Posted by Healing Arts Festival on Monday, March 27, 2023

A one-of-a-kind show featuring four live bands: Klymaxx, Sugar High, The Midnight Players, and Adam Aldama and The Aces. These bands will be battling it out and they need you in the crowd!

7-11 p.m. April 1

Located at Ace of Spades (1417 R St., Sacramento)

Organized by Live Nation and Ace of Spaces

More information about this event HERE.

Can't find a babysitter for April 1st? Don't worry, we got you covered! I spoke to a representative at Ace of Spades and... Posted by Adam Aldama on Monday, March 20, 2023

Celebrate the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) heritage at this free family event featuring performances by the Stockton Bukkyo Taiko Drumming group, Lincoln Polynesian Club, Delta’s EPIC Dance Team, Sac Modern and TOP FIVE, KPOP, plus cultural dances featuring Filipino, Cambodian, Thai, and Lao, Hmong, Punjabi, and Vietnamese Lion Dancers.

Repost via Linda Claramo ( Filipino American National Historical Society (FANHS) Stockton ) ~ "Please make plans to... Posted by CenCal Pinayz/Pinoyz on Tuesday, March 7, 2023

At this once-a-month art and vintage market, you can find everything from fine art and prints to pottery, vintage vinyl, baby and kids clothes, soap bombs, garden totems, masks, clothes and more. Also enjoy live music, good eats and cider!

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. April 1

Located at Two Rivers Cider Company (4311 Attawa Ave., Sacramento)

Organized by Two Rivers Cider Company

More information about this event HERE.

Do you want to see your event on here? Send your suggestions to ssoublet@abc10.com!