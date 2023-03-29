10 weekend events in Northern California | April 1-2

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Does a taco festival, a band battle or even a wine expo sound fun to you? If so, it shows there's something for everyone for your first weekend of April in Northern California!
This weekend's weather will be warming up just a bit with temperatures in the low-60s with a south southwestern breeze.
Gather some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but head outside, soak up that springtime sun and enjoy some of these weekend events!
Here's something to taco bout! Come eat all the tacos, drink all the margaritas, watch live professional wrestling, walk around on the arena floor and shop local retail vendors, listen to live DJs spinning all the best music, and even enjoy a hot chili pepper eating contest.
- 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. April 1
- Located at the Golden 1 Center (500 David J Stern Walk, Sacramento)
- Organized by the Golden 1 Center
- More information about this event HERE.
Come enjoy wine, music, food and fun! There will be wine tasting from up to 40 wineries pouring over 200 varietals and take time to explore what the Lodi wine region has to offer.
- 1-5 p.m. April 1
- Located at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds (413 E. Lockeford St., Lodi)
- Organized by The Lodi Grape Festival
- More information about this event HERE.
Support STEM education at this festival! Experience an afternoon of world-class craft beer, wine, ciders, mead, food and fun all while exploring vintage aircraft and aviation collections.
- 1-5 p.m. April 1
- Located at the Aerospace Museum of California (3200 Freedom Park Dr., McClellan)
- Organized by the Aerospace Museum of California
- More information about this event HERE.
Come learn and celebrate Iu Mien heritage, a Iu Mien Language competition, elected officials guest speaking, a basketball and volleyball tournament, food vendors, a resource and merchandise booth, live music, a parade, and live dance.
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. April 1
- Located at Hiram W. Johnson High School (6879 14th Ave., Sacramento)
- Organized by the Sacramento Iu Mien Association
- More information about this event HERE.
Time to grab those running shoes because this event features 10-mile and 5k race distances, and a UC Davis Children’s Hospital Miracle Mile fun run and fitness walk that starts and finishes at the California State Capitol and leads runners through the “best of Sacramento.”
- 7:30-11 a.m. April 2
- Located at Capitol Mall (1300 7th St., Sacramento)
- Organized by the Sacramento Running Association
- More information about this event HERE.
Enjoy a night of foolery on April Fool's Day with bands, artists, acrobatic and LED light performances, carnival food and drinks, vendors, and an exhibit featuring 45 visual artists.
- 6-10 p.m. April 1
- Located at the Verge Center for the Arts (625 S St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Peach House Presents and Mechanical Bull Records
- More information about this event HERE.
Emerge into your brilliant future with this holistic event where you can explore over 25 of the nation's finest psychics and mediums, the best in alternative health and wellness tools, products and resources and over 30 performers!
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. April 1 and April 2
- Located at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center (6151 H St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Body Mind Spirit Expo
- More information about this event HERE.
A one-of-a-kind show featuring four live bands: Klymaxx, Sugar High, The Midnight Players, and Adam Aldama and The Aces. These bands will be battling it out and they need you in the crowd!
- 7-11 p.m. April 1
- Located at Ace of Spades (1417 R St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Live Nation and Ace of Spaces
- More information about this event HERE.
Celebrate the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) heritage at this free family event featuring performances by the Stockton Bukkyo Taiko Drumming group, Lincoln Polynesian Club, Delta’s EPIC Dance Team, Sac Modern and TOP FIVE, KPOP, plus cultural dances featuring Filipino, Cambodian, Thai, and Lao, Hmong, Punjabi, and Vietnamese Lion Dancers.
- 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. April 1
- Located at Tillie Lewis Theatre - San Joaquin Delta College (5151 Pacific Ave., Stockton)
- Organized by EPIC Program, Faculty Caucus for Asian Pacific Equity, Cultural Awareness Program, and APIASA
- More information about this event HERE.
At this once-a-month art and vintage market, you can find everything from fine art and prints to pottery, vintage vinyl, baby and kids clothes, soap bombs, garden totems, masks, clothes and more. Also enjoy live music, good eats and cider!
- 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. April 1
- Located at Two Rivers Cider Company (4311 Attawa Ave., Sacramento)
- Organized by Two Rivers Cider Company
- More information about this event HERE.
