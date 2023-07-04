10 weekend events in Northern California | April 8-9

From daytime adventures to nighttime outings, here's what Northern California's got planned for your of April!

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! If Easter egg hunts, a drone light show or even an Ube festival sounds fun to you, that shows there's something for everyone for your spring holiday weekend Northern California!

This weekend's weather will be warming up a bit more with temperatures in the low-70s with a northwestern breeze.

Gather some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but head outside, soak up that springtime sun, and celebrate the holiday weekend with some of these events!

The show where “Fans Come to Play”! Enjoy a fun, safe, family-friendly environment with top-shelf entertainment at a reasonable price. Tons of guests, events, workshops, gaming, costuming, music, interactive and contests.

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. April 7 - April 9

Located at Roebellen Center at The Grounds (700 Event Center Dr., Roseville)

Organized by Sac Anime

More information about this event HERE.

We are so close to SacAnime Spring, come meet the amazing Grey Delisle! Grey is a Grammy – winning singer/ songwriter... Posted by SacAnime on Sunday, April 2, 2023

Bring your ube-loving friends and enjoy Stockton's best ube vendors as they're highlighted for this fun foodie event. Enjoy food, music performances by the ladies of One Vo1ce, support small businesses and artists that make Ube-inspired merch, jewelry, art and more!

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. April 8

Located at Stockton Memorial Civic Auditorium (525 N Center St., Stockton)

Organized by the Kommunity Hub

More information about this event HERE.

We are excited to welcome the ladies of ONE VO1CE to UBE FEST STOCKTON! 🎶 🥁 📣 🎤 Born and raised in Vallejo, CA, @... Posted by Kommunity Hub on Monday, January 9, 2023

Come celebrate Easter Sunday at the ballpark! The Sacramento River Cats will play against the El Paso Chihuahuas and it'll be Sunday Funday where you can come early for a chance to meet your favorite River Cats.

11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. April 9

Located at Sutter Health Park (400 Ballpark Dr., West Sacramento)

Organized by The Sacramento Rivercats

More information about this event HERE.

A new family-friendly springtime event that features more than 100 drones flying in the sky choreographed to Country and Rock music favorites. The event will also feature a large variety full of food offerings, music, a special kids zone with bounces houses, photo booths and more!

5 p.m. – 10 p.m. April 7 and April 8

Located at Cal Expo (1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento)

Organized by Skye Dreams Drone Light Show

More information about this event HERE.

Tonight’s the night! Skye Dreams “Flying Into Spring” Drone Light Show will be lighting up the sky tonight and tomorrow... Posted by California State Fair on Friday, April 7, 2023

An antiques and collectibles marketplace held the second Sunday of every month. Shop over 300 vendors from throughout Northern California and beyond selling antique and vintage goods such as furniture, clothing, jewelry, garden items, house décor and so much more!

6:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. April 9

Located at The Sleep Train Arena (1 Sports Prkwy., Sacramento)

Organized by Sacramento Antique Faire

More information about this event HERE.

One week from today 🙌 we’ll see you at Sleep Train Arena (East Entrance only) for the April Faire next Sunday, 4/9! Posted by Sacramento Antique Faire on Sunday, April 2, 2023

PLAN YOUR WEEKEND:

► FORECAST DETAILS | Check out our hourly forecast and radar pages

► GET WEATHER ALERTS TO YOUR PHONE | Download the ABC10 mobile app

► WEATHER IN YOUR EMAIL | Sign up for the Daily Blend Newsletter

Enjoy the Earth Day celebration with fun interactive activities like table tennis, hat making, cookie decorating and magic show performances, music and dance performances, food vendors, workshops, community resources and more!

12 p.m. – 8 p.m. April 8

Located at Florin Square (2251 Florin Rd., Sacramento)

Organized by Florin Square Community Development Corporation

More information about this event HERE.

2023 SOUTH SAC EARTH DAY CELEBRATION, APRIL 8TH MARK YOUR CALENDARS! The Sojourner Truth African Heritage Museum is... Posted by Sojourner Truth African Heritage Museum on Thursday, March 30, 2023

Hop on over for this spring extravaganza including free carnival games, entertainment, vendor displays and activities. Begin your egg journey as you visit vendors along the trail to collect goodies and eggs! Join the bunny at the end of the trail for a special photo op to commemorate your day and get a chance to win a Golden Egg Prize.

8 a.m. – 11 a.m. April 8

Located at Lembi Park (1302 Riley St., Folsom)

Organized by the City of Folsom

More information about this event HERE.

The Bunny is ready to see you tomorrow! The Bunny will be waiting at the end of the Bunny Trail at the Festival of Eggs... Posted by Folsom Parks & Recreation on Friday, April 7, 2023

Go Easter egg hunting at this event also featuring local DJs, a jump house, face painting, balloon twisting, chalk art, vendors, food trucks, games, give-a-ways, special guests and more!

This free community event features music and fun activities for all ages, craft items from local vendors, ideas and resources for living a more sustainable life, raffles, free prizes and more!

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. April 8

Located at Bryte Park (425 Todhunter Ave., West Sacramento)

Organized by The City of West Sacramento

More information about this event HERE.

Who else is looking forward to Saturday's Earth Day and Spring Celebration Event?... Posted by West Sacramento Recreation Center on Thursday, April 6, 2023

Support local businesses at this craft and vendor fair where you can take free pictures with the Easter bunny, enjoy some food and music, raffle prizes and more! Not to mention, enjoy the springtime sun and family time.

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. April 8

Located at The Creative Space Dixon (160 West A St., Dixon)

Organized by The Creative Space Dixon

More information about this event HERE.

It’s not supposed to rain Saturday 🙌 Come take picture with the Easter bunny and support some amazing local business 🙌 Posted by The Creative Space Dixon on Thursday, April 6, 2023