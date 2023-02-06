10 weekend events in Northern California | June 3-4

From daytime adventures to nighttime outings, here's what Northern California's got planned for your first weekend of June.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If a Pride festival, a county fair or even a sneaker and food event sounds fun to you, that shows there's something for everyone for your first weekend of June in Northern California!

This weekend's weather will be warming up just a bit with temperatures in the low-90s with a south southwestern breeze.

Gather some friends, maybe family members or even go solo but head outside, soak up that springtime-almost-summertime sun and enjoy some of these weekend events!

From live music to livestock, there are plenty of attractions along with classic fair foods, carnival rides, exhibits, small business booths, a kid's zone, carnival and more! Come and celebrate the San Joaquin region at their annual fair!

11 a.m. – 9 p.m. June 2-4

Located at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds (1658 Airport Way, Stockton)

Organized by the San Joaquin County Fair

More information about this event HERE.

Expect an audience of more than 5,000 attendees to pack out the embarcadero and indulge in specialty brunch foods, vendors, live music, local artists, a mimosa garden, beer and wine garden. This is a family-friendly festival with a Ferris wheel, carousel and fun craft vendors for the kiddos to enjoy!

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. June 3

Located at Old Sacramento Waterfront (1014 2nd St. Suite 200, Sacramento

Organized by Meraki Logic, Inc.

More information about this event HERE.

Enjoy all the best foods at this fair such as corned beef on Jewish rye, bagels with cream cheese and lox served with coleslaw and kosher pickle, blintzes, New York-style cheesecake, piroshkis, as well as Israeli dancing, entertainment and a bakery and deli with your favorite Jewish delicacies!

9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. June 4

Located at Temple Israel (5105 N El Dorado St., Stockton)

Organized by Temple Israel

More information about this event HERE.

This is an annual celebration of Filipino culture, history and contributions of Filipinos. There will be cultural showcases, food and drinks, arts and crafts, educational displays and more!

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. June 4

Located at the Jose Rizal Community Center (7320 Florin Mall Dr., Sacramento)

Organized by the Sacramento Filipino Fiesta

More information about this event HERE.

Are you a Filipino entertainer in the Sacramento community? Have you ever thought of performing for Filipino Fiesta of Sacramento? Please submit inquiries to sacramento.filipinofiesta@gmail.com by May 5, 2023. Posted by Filipino Fiesta of Sacramento on Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Celebrate African American freedom at this free family-friendly event where you can enjoy performances, meet with Black authors, join a meditation training, shop and more as people gather in collective healing and celebration.

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. June 4

Located at UC Davis Conference Center (550 Alumni Lane, Davis)

Organized by Yolo Juneteenth

More information about this event HERE.

PLAN YOUR WEEKEND:

► FORECAST DETAILS | Check out our hourly forecast and radar pages

► GET WEATHER ALERTS TO YOUR PHONE | Download the ABC10 mobile app

► WEATHER IN YOUR EMAIL | Sign up for the Daily Blend Newsletter

Get ready for the ultimate sneaker and food experience where you can indulge in delicious bites while admiring some featured footwork and the latest and greatest sneaker releases from top brands, as well as delicious food from local vendors. Come connect with fellow sneakerheads and foodies alike!

1 p.m. – 8 p.m. June 4

Located at California Wedding Hall - Royal Event Hall (7323 Home Leisure Plaza #6, Sacramento)

Organized by Paul Virk

More information about this event HERE.

This Pride pre-party is the pregame to the pregame! Come hang out, eat and listen to some good music to get the community ready for the summer. There will be free monkeypox vaccines, STI screenings, drag performers, music, food and drinks!

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. June 3

Located at the Sacramento LGBT Community Center (1015 20th St., Sacramento)

Organized by the Sacramento LGBT Community Center

More information about this event HERE.

Come hang out with us on Saturday, June 3 for a special Pre-Pride hangout where you can get your free MPOX vaccine AND... Posted by The Sacramento LGBT Community Center on Thursday, June 1, 2023

Kick-off Pride in the most fabulous way! There will be an electrifying Drag Brunch with your favorite local queens all while live music provided by the incredible Meena Zaki keeps you moving to the beat. Grab the kiddos and join for this joyous occasion!

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. June 4

Located at Drakes: The Barn (985 Riverfront St., West Sacramento)

Organized by Drakes: The Barn

More information about this event HERE.

You may wake and bake, but how about Wake & Drake’s?! Beginning THIS Saturday (5/6), bring your appetites to The Barn... Posted by Drake's: The Barn on Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Expect a fun-filled day including a community festival, music and more at this Pride fest! There will be an 8th Annual Run/Walk for Equality that will help to build a safer and more inclusive community in the city of Davis and surrounding communities.

7 p.m. – 1 p.m. June 3

8 a.m. – 3 p.m. June 4

Located at Central Park (401 C St., Davis)

Organized by Davis Pride

More information about this event HERE.

Skate with Pride is this Saturday 7 p.m. at Central Park! Break out your helmet and blades and get ready to skate and... Posted by Davis Pride on Wednesday, May 31, 2023

There will be 100 vendors selling handmade items of all kinds. There will also be food trucks on-site, live music played by local DJs throughout the day, a music instrument petting zoo, hands-on activities for the kids and an overall good community!

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. June 4

Located at Curtis Park (3349 West Curtis Dr., Sacramento)

Organized by Sierra 2 Center For The Arts & Community

More information about this event HERE.

Do you want to see your event on here? Send your suggestions to ssoublet@abc10.com!

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: LGBTQ-owned Roscoe's opens in Lavender Heights district of Midtown Sacramento