Local News

10 weekend events in Northern California | June 3-4

From daytime adventures to nighttime outings, here's what Northern California's got planned for your first weekend of June.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If a Pride festival, a county fair or even a sneaker and food event sounds fun to you, that shows there's something for everyone for your first weekend of June in Northern California!

This weekend's weather will be warming up just a bit with temperatures in the low-90s with a south southwestern breeze.

Gather some friends, maybe family members or even go solo but head outside, soak up that springtime-almost-summertime sun and enjoy some of these weekend events!

San Joaquin County Fair

From live music to livestock, there are plenty of attractions along with classic fair foods, carnival rides, exhibits, small business booths, a kid's zone, carnival and more! Come and celebrate the San Joaquin region at their annual fair!

  • 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. June 2-4
  • Located at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds (1658 Airport Way, Stockton)
  • Organized by the San Joaquin County Fair
  • More information about this event HERE.
Posted by San Joaquin County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Sac Brunch Fest

Expect an audience of more than 5,000 attendees to pack out the embarcadero and indulge in specialty brunch foods, vendors, live music, local artists, a mimosa garden, beer and wine garden. This is a family-friendly festival with a Ferris wheel, carousel and fun craft vendors for the kiddos to enjoy!  

  • 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. June 3
  • Located at Old Sacramento Waterfront (1014 2nd St. Suite 200, Sacramento
  • Organized by Meraki Logic, Inc.
  • More information about this event HERE.

48th Jewish Food Fair

Enjoy all the best foods at this fair such as corned beef on Jewish rye, bagels with cream cheese and lox served with coleslaw and kosher pickle, blintzes, New York-style cheesecake, piroshkis, as well as Israeli dancing, entertainment and a bakery and deli with your favorite Jewish delicacies!

  • 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. June 4
  • Located at Temple Israel (5105 N El Dorado St., Stockton)
  • Organized by Temple Israel
  • More information about this event HERE.
Posted by Leslie Weiss on Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sacramento Filipino Festival

This is an annual celebration of Filipino culture, history and contributions of Filipinos. There will be cultural showcases, food and drinks, arts and crafts, educational displays and more!

  • 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. June 4
  • Located at the Jose Rizal Community Center (7320 Florin Mall Dr., Sacramento)
  • Organized by the Sacramento Filipino Fiesta
  • More information about this event HERE.

Are you a Filipino entertainer in the Sacramento community? Have you ever thought of performing for Filipino Fiesta of Sacramento? Please submit inquiries to sacramento.filipinofiesta@gmail.com by May 5, 2023.

Posted by Filipino Fiesta of Sacramento on Tuesday, March 28, 2023

2023 Yolo County Juneteenth Celebration

Celebrate African American freedom at this free family-friendly event where you can enjoy performances, meet with Black authors, join a meditation training, shop and more as people gather in collective healing and celebration.

  • 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. June 4
  • Located at UC Davis Conference Center (550 Alumni Lane, Davis)
  • Organized by Yolo Juneteenth
  • More information about this event HERE.
Posted by Yolo Juneteenth on Thursday, February 16, 2023

Sacramento Sneaker & Food Event

Get ready for the ultimate sneaker and food experience where you can indulge in delicious bites while admiring some featured footwork and the latest and greatest sneaker releases from top brands, as well as delicious food from local vendors. Come connect with fellow sneakerheads and foodies alike!

  • 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. June 4
  • Located at California Wedding Hall - Royal Event Hall (7323 Home Leisure Plaza #6, Sacramento)
  • Organized by Paul Virk
  • More information about this event HERE.
Posted by Sacramento_Sneaker_Food on Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Pre-Pride Party

This Pride pre-party is the pregame to the pregame! Come hang out, eat and listen to some good music to get the community ready for the summer. There will be free monkeypox vaccines, STI screenings, drag performers, music, food and drinks!

Come hang out with us on Saturday, June 3 for a special Pre-Pride hangout where you can get your free MPOX vaccine AND...

Posted by The Sacramento LGBT Community Center on Thursday, June 1, 2023

Pride Month 2023: Drag Brunch at Drake’s the Barn

Kick-off Pride in the most fabulous way! There will be an electrifying Drag Brunch with your favorite local queens all while live music provided by the incredible Meena Zaki keeps you moving to the beat. Grab the kiddos and join for this joyous occasion!

  • 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. June 4
  • Located at Drakes: The Barn (985 Riverfront St., West Sacramento)
  • Organized by Drakes: The Barn
  • More information about this event HERE.

You may wake and bake, but how about Wake & Drake’s?! Beginning THIS Saturday (5/6), bring your appetites to The Barn...

Posted by Drake's: The Barn on Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Davis Pride Festival + Run for Equality

Expect a fun-filled day including a community festival, music and more at this Pride fest! There will be an 8th Annual Run/Walk for Equality that will help to build a safer and more inclusive community in the city of Davis and surrounding communities.

  • 7 p.m. – 1 p.m. June 3
  • 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. June 4
  • Located at Central Park (401 C St., Davis)
  • Organized by Davis Pride
  • More information about this event HERE.

Skate with Pride is this Saturday 7 p.m. at Central Park! Break out your helmet and blades and get ready to skate and...

Posted by Davis Pride on Wednesday, May 31, 2023

15th Annual Curtis Fest Artisan Fair

There will be 100 vendors selling handmade items of all kinds. There will also be food trucks on-site, live music played by local DJs throughout the day, a music instrument petting zoo, hands-on activities for the kids and an overall good community!

Posted by Sierra 2 Center on Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Do you want to see your event on here? Send your suggestions to ssoublet@abc10.com!

